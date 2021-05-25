Judge extends order

on new dicamba rule

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan E. "Chip" Welch on Monday extended a temporary restraining order against the state Plant Board's new rule on the use of in-crop dicamba through at least 1:30 p.m. June 10.

The order, issued late Friday afternoon, means the 2020 rule is in effect, including its May 25 -- today -- dicamba cutoff.

Welch delayed acting on a request for a preliminary injunction against the new rule, which was adopted on May 3. It set a June 30 cutoff on spraying in-crop dicamba this year. Noting that a near-identical lawsuit is before Circuit Judge Timothy D. Fox, Welch said he was concerned about potential conflicting rulings and suggested the two cases could be consolidated.

Fox has a hearing at 9 a.m. today on a restraining order requested in a lawsuit filed by another group of farmers and Ozark Mountain Poultry.

Welch also questioned the effects of an Arkansas Supreme Court ruling on May 6 on the 2021 rule. The court ruled that nine of the Plant Board's 16 members with voting privileges hold their positions illegally. Those nine were selected by private trade groups. The court said the General Assembly, when it created the Plant Board in 1917, unlawfully delegated its appointment powers to the trade groups. The court didn't note any legal problems it had with Plant Board decisions made prior to the ruling.

Welch gave parties in his case 10 days to join in a brief regarding the Supreme Court ruling and set another hearing for June 10.

-- Stephen Steed

Shell to sell interest

in refinery to Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico said Monday that it will buy Shell's 50% share in the jointly-owned Deer Park refinery near Houston for about $600 million.

The move comes as part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's central policy to build, acquire or renovate oil refineries, as other countries try to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

"We are going to stop buying fuel abroad ... we will become self sufficient by 2023," said Lopez Obrador, who is spending about $9 billion to build a similar-size new refinery.

In a statement, Shell wrote that "Shell Chemical L.P. will continue to operate its 100% owned Deer Park Chemicals facility located adjacent to the site."

The Mexican president had complained recently that Deer Park had not yielded any benefits for Mexico since 1993, but he acknowledged much of the 340,000 barrels of crude processed there each day are from Mexico.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes

at 628.01, down 1.20

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 628.01, down 1.20.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.