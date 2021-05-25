Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Steven Buckley, 61, 2 Dorking Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual assault. Buckley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Julio Maury-Escobar, 43, of 2426 E. Onyx Trail 3 in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Maury-Escobar was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Justin Bradfield,40, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Bradfield was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• Seth Wright, 39, of 2439 Heather Lynn Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary, breaking or entering, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a minor. Wright was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Joshua Troglin, 32, of 415 W. Center St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief, possessing instruments of crime and possession of a controlled substance. Troglin was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Tapanga Bolinger, 20, of Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Bolinger was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Chalon Huddleston, 33, of 1851 S. Harris Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Huddleston was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Pea Ridge

• Kendall Shelley, 34, of 320 Smith St. in Pea Ridge was arrested Monday in connection with stalking and domestic battering. Shelley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Eric Helms, 39, of 18401 Gann Ridge Road in Garfield was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying certain prohibited weapons. Helms was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.