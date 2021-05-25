NWA Fishing Report

Beaver Lake

Anglers can find any water color they prefer. The lake is muddy from the river arms to Point 9. It is stained to clear from Point 9 to the dam.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass fishing has improved. Anglers report catching more bass per trip than in previous weeks. Try working buzz baits, top-water plugs, spinner baits and chatter baits around flooded bushes. Or flip a jig and pig or plastic worm and work the bottom around bushes.

Catfish are biting well in the muddy water areas. Fish shallow with nightcrawlers. Striped bass are scattered between Point 12 and Rocky Branch park. They’re biting brood minnows.

Try for walleye with a night-crawler rig or small swim bait. Crappie fishing is slow. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-60s, but varies widely around the lake.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports fair white bass fishing in the White and War Eagle river tributaries with lures that imitate minnows. Bluegill fishing is fair with crickets.

Beaver tailwater

Fishing guide Austin Kennedy said trout are biting small spoons or Power Bait and other prepared baits. Try for walleye by trolling Flicker Shads or small spoons.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said the crappie bite has slowed a bit. Anglers may still catch them four to 12 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Try a double rig with a minnow hooked on a dropper line above a jig. A good jig color is red head and yellow tail. Start at the bottom and work up until crappie are located.

Black bass fishing is good with jig and pigs two to six feet deep. Anglers are catching carp on dough balls made with bran flakes and soda pop.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carter at the lake office said some big redear sunfish are being caught with worms and crickets fished close to shore. Fishing is best in the afternoon.

Crappie are biting well close to shore on jigs or minnows. Black bass are biting spinner baits or plastic worms in shallow water. Catfish are biting fair on stink bait.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said Lake Rayburn is the best Bella Vista lake right now for bluegill. Crickets are the best bait.

Try for black bass at all Bella Vista lakes with chatter baits and plastic worms. Worms in shades of red are working best. Crappie are one to 12 feet deep and biting jigs or minnows.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good fishing for black bass with small jerk baits and crank baits or brown tube baits. Catfish are biting nightcrawlers or creek minnows.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with top-water lures at dawn or on cloudy days. Use plastic worms and other soft plastic lures day or night.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, plastic worms and crank baits. Crappie are biting well on jigs fished around docks and timber. Channel catfish are biting fair on cut bait, liver or worms.

At Grand Lake, largemouth bass fishing is good with crank baits, plastic worms and Alabama rigs fished around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on live bait or cut bait. Crappie are biting well on jigs or small spoons fished around brush and docks.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing fair for crappie with minnows or tube jigs worked around brush, docks and standing. Black bass are biting fair on crank baits, spinner baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Pete’s Professional Guide service reports black bass are hitting top-water lures, but the bite is good one day, poor the next. Flipping a jig and pig or plastic worms around bushes is good to try. Ned rigs and plastic worms are working on the outside of the flooded bushes down to 12 feet.