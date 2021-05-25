NWA outdoor briefs

Hike explores Slaughter Pen

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Wednesday, beginning and ending at Park Springs in Bentonville. This will be a 5-mile loop hike on some of the Slaughter Pen trails. Meet at 9 a.m. at Park Springs, 301 N.W. 10th St. in Bentonville.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Paddlers aid Kings River

Kings River Watershed Partnership will host its Carroll County Kings River cleanup June 5. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Arkansas 187 bridge access at Grandview. Bring a boat and a sack lunch. A cookout, door prizes and live music will be held after the cleanup.

For more information visit kingsriverwatershed.org or call 870-654-4134.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing with a Vet bass tournament will be June 5 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Each team must have at least one military veteran or military personnel.

Entry fee is $70 per team, or $80 per team after Monday . First prize is $1,500, second is $1,000 and third is $700. Big bass prize is $200. There is a $100 prize for the smallest legal bass weighed. Fishing starts at 6 a.m.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, or at Hook Line and Sinker in Rogers, Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville or Cross Church in Springdale.

For more information contact Keith Harmon, 479-684-9935, kethh@crosschurch.com.

No license required

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas begins at noon June 11 and runs through June 13. No fishing license nor trout permit is required of residents or nonresidents to fish in Arkansas during free fishing weekend.

Free fishing weekend in Missouri and Oklahoma is June 12-13.

Center marks six months

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a celebration June 12 to mark six months that the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center has been open in Springdale.

The event will feature nature activities, exhibits and vendor booths. Groups interested in engaging the public by setting up an exhibit or booth should contact Schelly Corry, the center's director, at schelly.corry@agfc.ar.gov.

Alliance hosts big bass

Beaver Lake Big Bass Bonanza, hosted by the Beaver Watershed Alliance, will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13.

First prize is $10,000 in the adult division and $3,000 in the youth division. Adult division teams are a maximum of three adults per boat. Youth division is a maximum of two youths younger than 16 accompanied by an adult. Entry fee is $100 per adult and $65 per youth.

Hourly weigh-ins will be held with prizes for hourly winners. All weigh-ins are at Prairie Creek park. Education exhibits will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free hot dog lunch will be served.

Register through June 10 at beaverlakebigbassbonanza.eventbrite.com. Limited entries will be available on tournament morning.

Duo wins at Beaver Lake

Wes Usrey and Ronnie Eldridge won the NWA Cast Masters bass tournament held May 16 at Beaver Lake. Their five-fish tournament limit weighed 18.9 pounds.

Jeremy Bowman and Tristan James were second with five bass at 16.57 pounds. Ron Bates and Scotty Villines placed third with five bass at 15.31 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Doug Weiser, Dustin Walters, 14.97; fifth, Jeff Cook, Dale Marsh, 14.47; sixth, David Louks, Collin Cheatham, 14.05; seventh, Tim Clark, Gordon Harriman, 13.12; eighth, Allan Shannon, Warren Edwards, 12.97; ninth, Chris Stroope (fished solo), 12.78; 10th Brack Beeks, Cory Welsh, 12.47.

Heaviest catches were caught on the upstream end of the lake with spinner baits, soft jerk baits and jig and pigs worked around flooded bushes, said Johnny Brewer, tournament director.

Forestry offers scholarship

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and the University of Arkansas at Monticello announce a new scholarship opportunity, Foresters for the Future.

The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester for four years to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the university's College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.

Applications will be accepted through June 15. More information is available on the university website https://www.uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html.

Botanists present program

Botanists Jennifer Ogle and Theo Witsell will present a free program from 1 to 3 p.m. June 26 in support of the book, "Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas.

The program will be at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

This will be an in-person program by two of the book's authors.

The Ozark Society and other sponsors will have information tables at the event as well as other Ozark Society Foundation publications.

Drive funds campsite repair

Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville is holding a drive to raise funds for campsite restoration on some of the heavily traveled sections of the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Each time a donor contributes $10 to the fund at the store, through June 30, her name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package of outdoor gear, including a backpack stove, water filter, clothing and more.

The Ozark Highlands Trail is a long-distance hiking trail, which runs more than 200 miles through the Arkansas Ozarks. For details visit www.packratoc.com.

Seed collectors needed

Project Wingspan, a regional seed collection and habitat effort of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, seeks volunteer seed collectors and collection sites.

Volunteers will identify and collect seeds of milkweed and common native nectar plants beneficial to monarch butterflies and other imperiled pollinators.

Seed collectors receive training and education. Project Wingspan also seeks collection sites in Northwest Arkansas where volunteers may gather seeds.

To volunteer as a seed collector, complete the online volunteer form at https://tinyurl.com/Wingspan-volunteer. To sign up as a possible seed collection site, fill out the form https://tinyurl.com/PWseedsite. For more information contact Sara Wittenberg, Arkansas project leader, sw@pollinator.org.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@nwadg.com.