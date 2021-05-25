100 years ago

May 25, 1921

• An appeal to Circuit Court was granted yesterday by County Judge Moyer to the petitioning commissioners and taxpayers of the Arkansas-Missouri highway in Pulaski county, from the decision handed down Monday by Judge Moyer who refused to accept the highway as a part of the county road system. Formal notice of the court's refusal to take over the district is contained in the order issued yesterday by Judge Moyer, granting the appeal.

50 years ago

May 25, 1971

• Superintendent Carl Stuart of the Conway School District testified Monday in federal District Court that "youngsters will protest without being taught" and that teachers should try to "create an understanding among their students when problems arise." Stuart said that if Mrs. Mildred F. Downs, 53, had explained the situation to her second grade pupils at the Ellen Smith Elementary School they wouldn't have drawn cartoons complaining about a broken water fountain or written letters asking to have raw carrots served in the cafeteria. Mrs. Downs testified that she considered the cartoons and letters a practical lesson in the democratic process.

25 years ago

May 25, 1996

• A new formula for funding Arkansas' 311 school districts does not comply with a financial settlement the state and the three Pulaski County school districts reached in 1989, an attorney for one of those districts said Friday. Sam Jones, who represents the Pulaski County Special School District in a 13-year-old desegregation lawsuit, filed a motion in federal court Friday asking U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright to force the state to comply with the 1989 agreement. "It presently appears that the PCSSD will receive substantially less in overall state funding than it would have received under the old formula," Jones said in the motion.

10 years ago

May 25, 2011

• Riverfest organizers are crossing their fingers that this weekend's weather forecast for only partly cloudy skies holds up. The Memorial Day weekend music festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday in Little Rock's Riverfront Park, which has been closed to the public since last Friday while crews set up tents, lighting and stages for the three-day festival. "It takes a complete week to set this thing up," said DeAnna Korte, Riverfest's executive director. The festival, which will feature Nelly and Poison, among other artists, also requires hundreds of volunteers to plan, set up and execute each year.