Potential for tornado, hail, flooding later this week

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:51 p.m.
Courtesy photo -- National Weather Service

Northwest Arkansas could see severe storms Thursday.

The threats include hail, winds up to 70 miles per hour, a tornado, heavy rain and flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The region is under an enhanced risk, though the chance of a tornado is low. Fort Smith is under slight risk of Thursday's storms.

Forecasters say the greatest threats Northwest Arkansas will see are most likely to occur between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the service's website.

The service suggests residents plan where to take shelter in the event of dangerous storms.

A high temperature of 82 degrees and a low of 64 is predicted for Thursday in Fayetteville.

