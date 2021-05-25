Program has students flashing smiles

The Southeast Dental Outreach Program offered free dental screenings and fluoride treatments to students at Broadmoor and Thirty-Fourth Avenue elementary schools in the Pine Bluff School District.

A dentist and a hygienist performed the services. Students also received dental kits and instructions on how to care for their teeth, according to a news release.

Olivia Ashcraft, regional coordinator of the outreach program, coordinated the project with the district's health and wellness department.

Assistance was provided by nurse Pamela Dorn at Broadmoor, nurse Lucy Umphreys at Thirty-Fourth, and district lead nurse Valerie Smith. Freddie Jolivette is the district wellness coordinator.