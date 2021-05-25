Russellville woman killed in I-40 crash

A Russellville woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Interstate 40 in Russellville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Shala Bell-Sanders, 31, died when the 2005 Buick she was driving westbound on the highway at 4:48 p.m. was struck from behind by a 2020 Volkswagen that had changed lanes into the lane Sanders was using, the report said.

Rebecca Rockenhaus, 29, of Fayetteville, the driver of the Volkswagen, was injured, as was an unnamed minor in the Buick, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.