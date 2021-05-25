BASEBALL

UALR's Arnold named SBC pitcher of year

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior Hayden Arnold was named the Sun Belt Conference pitcher of the year Monday.

Arnold, from Rison, went 7-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 82 innings pitched. He is tied for second in the Sun Belt in wins, third in innings pitched, fourth in ERA and tied for seventh in strikeouts (80).

In addition to his award, Arnold was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection, while teammate Aaron Barkley was a second-team selection. Barkley, who transferred to UALR from Mississippi Valley State, is 6-5 with a 2.03 ERA out of the bullpen.

Arkansas State University had two selections to the All-Sun Belt team.

Third baseman Ben Klutts was named to the first team and outfielder Tyler Duncan earned a second-team nod.

Klutts is batting .317 with 7 home runs and 28 RBI. Duncan hit a team-high 10 home runs and leads the Sun Belt in RBI with 52 to go along with a .300 batting average.

UCA's Cleveland earns Southland award

University of Central Arkansas freshman pitcher Tyler Cleveland won the Southland Conference relief pitcher of the year award Monday.

Cleveland, from Sheridan, finished with 9 saves and 6 victories over 23 appearances. He struck out 84 batters in 66 2/3 innings with only 15 walks. Opposing batters hit .198 against him.

Cleveland also earned a spot on the All-Southland Conference first team as a reliever.

Travs' Scheiner wins award

Arkansas Travelers infielder Jake Scheiner was named Class AA Central player of the week from May 17-23, the league announced Monday.

He led the league with 11 hits, 6 doubles and 9 runs scored across six games against the Corpus Christi Hooks last week as the Travs went 4-2 on their first road trip. Scheiner doubled in each of the first five games and recorded multiple hits four times during the series.

The Travelers lead the North Division through 17 games, and are led by Scheiner in batting average (.358), doubles (7), home runs (4) and RBI (16).

FOOTBALL

NJCAA title game matchup announced

The NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) announced Monday that Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Snow (Utah) Community College will play in the NJCAA National Championship on June 5 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Hutchinson finished the regular season as the NJCAA's No. 1 ranked team with a 7-0 record and won the Jayhawk Conference championship for the first time since 2014.

Snow, the No. 2 team in NJCAA, went 8-0 for its first undefeated regular season since 2008.

General admission tickets are available for $12 and club level tickets are $45 at njcaa.org/tickets. Tickets are only available online and no on-site purchases will be available on game day. Parking at War Memorial Stadium will be $5, with larger parking spots available for $10 for tailgating purposes.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services