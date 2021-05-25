Super Quiz: Book Titles

"Twenty ---------- Sea"
"All ------------ Front"
"One ---------- Nest"
"For ---------- Tolls"
"Go ---------- Mountain"
"Love -------- Cholera"
"One ---------- Solitude"
"Stranger ---------- Land"
"In ---------- Time"
ANSWERS:
"Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea"
"All Quiet on the Western Front"
"One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Go Tell It on the Mountain"
"Love in the Time of Cholera"
"One Hundred Years of Solitude"
"Stranger in a Strange Land"
"In Search of Lost Time"