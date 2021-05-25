Watson Chapel board OKs bonuses for contracted workers

Watson Chapel School District contracted employees will each receive a $1,000 bonus from the district's operating fund.

The district board approved the measure unanimously during a special called meeting Monday.

Superintendent Jerry Guess said some districts are paying bonuses out of stimulus funds, but added there are "a lot of strings" associated with doing that.

"What districts are doing is that they're paying the bonus based on a daily amount," he said. "For example, they give a licensed employee an additional $10 an hour for the additional duties they assume due to covid. But, if the employee was not present during the year, if they missed five days due to illness -- we missed five days due to snow, we missed five days due to the water damage -- all of those days they were not at work, they would not get paid the additional pay. Also, teachers that were at home delivering the virtual services would not be paid the additional pay. It looked like there was a great inequity built into that."

Paying out of the operating fund, Guess said, would result in an equal distribution to certified and classified employees.

"We felt paying out of operating was the best thing we could do," Guess said.

Guess also believes the operating balance will still end up either at or above budget after the payments.

Board President Kevin Moore said he and other members discussed the bonuses for about a month.

"I'm glad to be able to do it for the teachers," Moore said. "They deserve it, especially for what they had to go through with the covid, all the having to go through virtual and all this."

Christopher Dutton made his debut as Zone 3 board member Monday. The board earlier this month appointed the 2013 Watson Chapel High School graduate to fulfill the remainder of the late Ronnie Reynolds' five-year term.

Reynolds died on May 30, 2020, and Morgan Tillman was appointed to serve the rest of the term, but she resigned last month.

Dutton said serving on the board is a way to give back to the community. He plans to run for a new term in the November election.

"This is the district I graduated from, so I just wanted to return the favor," said Dutton, who works at Riceland Foods in Stuttgart as a safety manager. "I just want to make sure the district continues to move in the right direction. We've got a lot of new people coming on, and I just want to make sure everything goes as it should."

Guess is stepping down as superintendent June 30 and will be succeeded by current Ozark Mountain School District assistant superintendent Andrew Curry.

Woodlawn Elementary School Principal LaDonna Spain, who was hired as Curry's top aide at Watson Chapel on May 3, also appeared at Monday's board meeting.

In other district news:

• Longtime Coleman Intermediate School Principal Annie Shaw will retire June 17 after 44 years as an educator.

• Letters of resignation were submitted by elementary teachers Mary Brian, Debbie Moon and Ashley Williams; secondary teachers Jamie Gordon, Jalon Hughes, Rebecca Newby, Mark Smith and Elizabeth Taulbee; secretary Lisa Heird and instructional facilitator Barbara Varnell. Varnell will succeed Spain as Woodlawn Elementary principal, as well as the Woodlawn School District federal programs coordinator.

• The district hired Amy Bledsoe, Kelli Clement, Freda Duchesneau, Alexandria Fuller and Ebony McLaurin as elementary teachers; Jamie Brown and Felicia Patillo as secretaries; Sandra Fults as a cafeteria worker and Tesha Canales as a cafeteria manager.