Welch's bench bat a weapon for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- If the SEC baseball awards announced Monday included pinch hitter of the year, no doubt University of Arkansas junior Charlie Welch would have won it.

Welch is batting .667 (8 for 12) as a pinch hitter, including 6 of 9 in SEC games.

"I don't look at the numbers," Welch said. "I just try to hit the ball hard."

Arkansas first baseman Brady Slavens, who has a team-high 59 RBI, said it's "crazy" what Welch has done hitting off the bench.

"Pinch hitting is so hard to do when you're sitting down for a good portion of the game, and you get called up at the last second," Slavens said. "When you hit like him, it's unbelievable."

Welch has a four-game pinch-hitting streak going. He got a hit in his only at-bat at Tennessee, then was 3 for 3 in the No. 1 Razorbacks' three-game sweep of Florida last weekend.

The right-handed batting Welch had an RBI double in the ninth inning for the game-winning hit in a 4-3 victory Friday night that clinched the outright SEC championship for the Razorbacks.

"It was unreal seeing every person in the stadium screaming at the top of their lungs and my teammates there going crazy," Welch said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "It's easily the best moment of my baseball career to this point. By the time we were done celebrating, I was so winded I was just about ready to roll over."

In Arkansas' 9-3 victory Saturday, Welch had a two-run double in the seventh inning when the Razorbacks scored seven runs to break a 2-2 tie.

"Honestly, just getting my best swing off," Welch said when asked his key to pinch-hitting success. "Looking for a certain pitch and not missing it."

Van Horn said Welch always is near him in the dugout with a bat in his hand, ready to pinch hit when called upon.

"He's been the best I've probably ever had," said Van Horn, who is in his 33rd season as a college coach. "It's special that a guy can concentrate and go up and have a good at-bat when he hasn't been in the game."

Welch said he knows Van Horn likes to use him against left-handed pitchers.

"So any time a lefty will get up in the pen, I start looking at scouting reports and just mentally prepare myself to face that guy," Welch said. "If I face him, great. If I don't, on to the next one.

"I just stay ready at all times as best as I can if he wants to give me a shot."

Welch, the Razorbacks' third catcher behind Casey Opitz and Dylan Leach, has played in 19 games with seven starts as a designated hitter. He's hitting .421 (16 for 38) with 5 home runs, 3 doubles and 12 RBI. He has seven walks and a .522 on-base percentage.

Van Horn said Welch would be a starting DH on most teams, but the Razorbacks have Matt Goodheart in that spot. Goodheart, an All-SEC first-team choice by the conference coaches, is batting .279 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI.

"A guy who hits like [Welch] and doesn't play all the time, he'd probably be upset, but Charlie's been a really good teammate," Van Horn said. "We're really proud of him and how he's taken to [his role]. He's happy to be a part of this team and contributing."

Welch said he's not frustrated he hasn't played more.

"With covid and everything that happened, obviously the roster is more full than it would be," he said. "I knew coming in I was going to have to fight for any chances of playing time.

"I come in every day with the same mentality. If they call my name, I'm ready to rock. I just want to win. That's it."

Welch, who is from St. Petersburg, Fla., played at Pepperdine as a freshman in 2019 and hit .211, though he did have a grand slam against Cal State-Bakersfield and a three-hit game against Vanderbilt.

As a sophomore, Welch transferred to St. Johns River State Community College in Lakeside, Fla., and batted .280 with 4 home runs and 17 RBI in 26 games.

Arkansas' coaching staff knew about Welch before this season because as a high school player he attended the Razorbacks' summer camp.

"So we knew him as a younger person, and he really was known more for maybe his catching than his hitting." Van Horn said. "He's just bounced around."

Last summer, Welch batted .340 and hit 4 home runs in 26 games in the Texas Collegiate League for the Texarkana Twins and was invited to join the Razorbacks.

"We could tell when the guy got here in the fall that he could hit," Van Horn said.

Welch has two seasons of eligibility remaining because the NCAA allowed 2020 as a do-over for players after the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Van Horn anticipates a larger role for him in 2022.

"He's been working out some at first base, but he's probably going to be more of a DH," Van Horn said. "He might end up catching for us some in the future, but he's going to get to hit for us.

"We'll just kind of let it evolve a little bit. It's hard getting him on the field this year with what we have, but he's such a weapon off the bench. They make a move and think they're going left-on-left, we get to plug him in there. It's worked out a lot more than it hasn't."