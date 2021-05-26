7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Make family day special with Sweet Chile Pork Tenderloin (see recipe). Accompany the pork with baked sweet potatoes, green beans with sliced almonds and whole-grain rolls. Buy a Key lime pie for dessert.

Plan ahead: Cook an extra plain tenderloin for Monday and Tuesday, and save enough pie for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Celebrate Memorial Day with everyone's favorite burger (with or without meat) on whole-grain buns. Alongside, deli pasta salad and deli coleslaw are perfect. Barbecue Deviled Eggs are something special: Hard-cook 12 eggs; cool, then peel. Halve eggs lengthwise; remove yolks to small bowl. Mash yolks with ¼ cup mayonnaise. Stir in 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, ¼ teaspoon coarse salt, ½ teaspoon pepper and hot sauce to taste. Gently stir in 1/3 cup finely chopped leftover cooked pork (if desired). Spoon mixture into egg white halves. Chill until ready to serve. Garnish with paprika. Fresh strawberries and brownies are a celebration dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough brownies for Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Use more of the leftover pork tenderloin for Pork Tetrazzini. Cook 8 ounces linguine as directed on package. Meanwhile, cook 1 chopped small onion in a large nonstick skillet in 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium heat 5 minutes or until onion is softened. Add 1 (8-ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms and cook 5 minutes. Stir in 1 ¼ cups jarred Alfredo sauce and bring to a simmer. Stir in 2 cups cubed leftover pork and heat through. Drain pasta; toss with pork mixture. Sprinkle with freshly grated parmesan cheese before serving. Add a spinach salad and bread sticks. Slice the leftover pie for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey Loaf With Sausage (see recipe) is easy on the budget. Serve it with mashed potatoes, fresh broccoli topped with shredded cheddar cheese and whole-grain rolls. How about a leftover brownie for dessert?

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey loaf for Thursday.

THURSDAY: Make use of those leftovers and enjoy Turkey Loaf Sandwiches on whole-grain bread. Top the turkey loaf with roasted red peppers and shredded lettuce. Serve with deli potato salad and a pickle. It's time for a juicy slice of cantaloupe for dessert.

FRIDAY: Sloppy Joe Confetti Tacos will make the kids happy. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook 1 pound very lean ground beef in a large nonstick skillet on medium 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink. Heat 12 taco shells according to package directions. To cooked beef, add 1 (15.5-ounce) can sloppy Joe sauce, ½ cup chopped red bell pepper and 1 (11-ounce) can corn (rinsed and well drained). Heat 2 to 3 minutes longer or until hot and bubbly. Spoon about ¼ cup beef mixture into each taco shell; top with sliced ripe olives, shredded romaine and shredded Colby jack cheese. Serve with rice. Add red and green grapes for dessert.

SATURDAY: Treat your guests to Baked Tilapia With Cucumber Salad (see recipe). Serve it with o'brien potatoes, fresh asparagus and a baguette. Buy fruit tarts for a simple dessert.

THE RECIPES

Sweet Chile Pork Tenderloin

3 cloves garlic, peeled

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1 tablespoon Chinese five-spice powder

1 ½ teaspoons rice vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 (1 ¼-pound) pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons canola oil

Thai sweet chile sauce

Place a large cast-iron skillet in the oven; heat oven to 450 degrees.

Finely mince garlic, then sprinkle salt on top. Use the flat side of a knife to mash the garlic into a paste. Add the paste to a small bowl, then stir in five-spice powder, vinegar and olive oil.

Trim any silver skin from tenderloin, then thoroughly dry it. Rub spice mixture all over tenderloin. Carefully remove skillet from oven and add oil, swirling to coat the bottom of pan. Add tenderloin, bending to fit if necessary. Return to oven; bake 10 minutes. Flip, then reduce oven temperature to 400 degrees. Continue baking for 10 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

Transfer to a cutting board and immediately brush generously with chile sauce. Cover loosely; let stand 5 minutes. Slice and serve with sauce. (Adapted from "The Secret Ingredient Cookbook," Kelly Senyei, HMH.)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 241 calories, 30 g protein, 12 g fat, 2 g carbohydrate, 92 mg cholesterol, 316 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0.

■ ■ ■

Turkey Loaf With Sausage

¾ cup uncooked quick-cooking oats

¾ cup diced green bell pepper

¾ cup finely chopped onion

¾ cup milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon dry mustard

2 pounds ground turkey breast

7 ounces reduced-fat ground turkey sausage

1 (15.5-ounce) can stewed tomatoes with green peppers and onions, drained

1 ½ tablespoons brown sugar

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine oats, bell pepper, onion, milk, egg, Worcestershire sauce, salt and mustard. Mix well. Add turkey and sausage and mix until just blended. Shape mixture into a 10-by-5-inch loaf. Top with stewed tomatoes and sprinkle with brown sugar. Place on a rack coated with cooking spray on a foil-lined broiler pan. Bake 1 hour and 25 minutes or until meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 165 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 15 minutes. Slice and serve.

Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with 1% milk and reduced-fat ground turkey sausage) contains approximately 180 calories, 23 g protein, 4 g fat, 12 g carbohydrate, 81 mg cholesterol, 402 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.

■ ■ ■

Baked Tilapia With Cucumber Salad

For the dressing:

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

For the salad:

½ unpeeled cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro

For the tilapia:

4 (5- or 6-ounce) tilapia filets

1 egg white, beaten

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

¼ cup plain panko breadcrumbs

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In medium bowl, mix dressing ingredients; stir in salad ingredients to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Meanwhile, place tilapia on a nonstick foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush with egg white. Sprinkle with lemon pepper and breadcrumbs. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until fish is opaque throughout. Spoon cucumber salad over tilapia to serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 184 calories, 30 g protein, 3 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, 71 mg cholesterol, 218 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com