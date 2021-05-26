Water park reopens Saturday

Crenshaw Springs Water Park at White Hall will open for the season at 11 a.m. Saturday.

All attractions, including two large flume slides, a lazy river, a toddler splash area and slide, a zero-depth entry area, diving boards and a rock-climbing wall, as well the concession stand will be operational this year.

Last year, the park was closed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Crenshaw Springs Water Park, 9801 Dollarway Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

Admission for kids 3 and under is free; $10 for kids four through 12; $12 for 13 and up; and $10 for seniors and active military.

A 10-visit pass, with no age or residency restrictions, is $100, and a season pass for White Hall School District residents is $55.

For more information about the Crenshaw Springs Water Park, go to www.whitehallar.org or call (870) 247-6964.