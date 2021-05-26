Sections
Water park reopens Saturday

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:39 a.m.
The pools at Crenshaw Water Park at White Hall and the foundations and features were tested ahead of Saturday's season opening. (Special to The Commercial)

Crenshaw Springs Water Park at White Hall will open for the season at 11 a.m. Saturday.

All attractions, including two large flume slides, a lazy river, a toddler splash area and slide, a zero-depth entry area, diving boards and a rock-climbing wall, as well the concession stand will be operational this year.

Last year, the park was closed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Crenshaw Springs Water Park, 9801 Dollarway Road, will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

Admission for kids 3 and under is free; $10 for kids four through 12; $12 for 13 and up; and $10 for seniors and active military.

A 10-visit pass, with no age or residency restrictions, is $100, and a season pass for White Hall School District residents is $55.

For more information about the Crenshaw Springs Water Park, go to www.whitehallar.org or call (870) 247-6964.

