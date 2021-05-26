Sunlight is plentiful here in Arkansas--and best of all, it's free for the taking.

That's why it's so refreshing to learn some Springdale schools are going to be powered by sunlight.

There's a new project in northwest Arkansas bringing together Springdale Public Schools, Ozarks Electric Cooperative and Today's Power. These three groups are going to partner on a 2.4- megawatt solar facility in east Springdale.

When everything is up and running, this solar project will offset a whopping 95 percent of the total energy used by the Don Tyson School of Innovation, Sonora Middle School and Sonora Elementary School.

The climate is changing. Things are getting warmer, and if you're still not sure about that, talk to firefighters out west who are facing more intense blazes each year. Or ask farmers in the eastern part of this state what severe floods and storms have done to their crops these past few years. It's not pretty.

That's why projects like this are so important. Batteries are getting better. The price of harnessing solar and wind energy keeps coming down. It all bodes well for a future with expanding clean energy.

And this latest project seems to be a trend in Arkansas schools and towns. Batesville's school district already switched to solar and has saved a nice chunk of change. Meanwhile, Clarksville's city government is powered by 100 percent solar energy.

The math checks out. In some circumstances, you save money by switching to solar, while helping the environment.

That kind of talk gives way to a brighter future, in Springdale and other towns across the Natural State.