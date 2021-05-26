Adaptable Hogs

Juggling pitching plans has happened so often for the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks this season with all the rain postponements, doubleheaders, short weeks and productivity swings that it's almost come to be expected.

The top-seeded University of Arkansas will shuffle its pitching yet again as it opens play in the SEC Tournament this afternoon at 4:30 in Hoover, Ala., against Georgia.

Senior left-hander Lael Lockhart (2-2, 4.53) will jump back into the rotation for the Razorbacks (42-10) to make his team-high 12th start.

Coach Dave Van Horn said he'd like to get ace lefty Patrick Wicklander (5-1, 1.89) and right-hander Caleb Bolden (2-0, 4.89) some good work in Hoover, but will probably examine matchups starting Thursday in the double-elimination format.

"We definitely want to get Wicklander on the mound," Van Horn said. "Obviously ... we're going to throw Lockhart, but after that we definitely want to get Wicklander out there, whether he's coming out of the pen or starting. Hopefully we can win some games and start matching up."

Lockhart will challenge the Bulldogs (31-23) today after they defeated LSU 4-1 on Tuesday. Arkansas took two of three from Georgia at Baum-Walker Stadium on May 7-9.

"We get to play Arkansas [today]," Georgia Coach Scott Stricklin said after the LSU game. "That's no bonus, to play the No. 1 team in the country. But our guys will be excited.

"I thought we played really well when we went to Fayetteville a few weeks ago and had a chance to win that series. But they're a really, really good team. We've got our work cut out for us."

One key arm the Razorbacks will not have is sophomore Peyton Pallette (1-2, 4.02), who is out for the postseason. Pallette came out unexpectedly during the sixth inning of Friday's 4-3 win over No. 8 Florida, which clinched the SEC title for the Razorbacks.

Van Horn said he couldn't go into specifics about Pallette's injury. The right-hander seemed to indicate a problem with his elbow as he left the mound at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"He was perfectly fine and it was one pitch, which isn't a good sign," said Van Horn, who added Pallette probably wouldn't be ready for an NCAA regional.

Asked whether Pallette was done for the year, Van Horn said, "That's probably what that means."

Pallette ranks third on the team behind Wicklander (62 IP) and ace reliever Kevin Kopps (60 1/3) with 56 innings pitched, followed by Lockhart (43 2/3) and Zebulon Vermillion (40 1/3), which raises the question of whether Arkansas has enough quality pitchers for an extended postseason.

"We've already had Bolden step up and kind of moved in there," Van Horn said, referencing Pallette's role as a starter. "And Lockhart looked pretty good the last time we started him against ... Tennessee. I thought he threw the ball decent.

"So we've got more over there. It's about matchups a lot of times. I feel like we have enough pitching."

Kopps (10-0, 8 saves), the SEC pitcher of the year with a 0.75 ERA, is not scheduled to get his normal weekend usage during the tournament, and he's fine with that.

"I think I could benefit from some rest," Kopps said. "I think for the majority of relievers, no one really feels 100% super rested. I feel like we usually stay around 80 to 90% if you're being honest with yourself.

"I think a little bit of rest, just throwing a little bit in this tournament, I'll actually be able to get up to 100% in the regional."

Kopps said the only time he's really felt fatigued this season came when he pitched all three games of the Hogs' series win over Auburn on April 1-3.

Given the Razorbacks don't want to overwork any of their pitchers with NCAA postseason play looming the following weekend, some of their hurlers with lesser weekend experience are likely to log innings at the SEC Tournament.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the other guys getting on the mound and getting some innings in and seeing what they can do," Kopps said.

The Razorbacks have never won the SEC Tournament, though they have appeared in the final four times. Van Horn doesn't like the idea of not playing to win each game in the postseason.

He said most of the Razorbacks' regular position players would start games in Hoover.

"We'll stick with the same lineup for the most part, but I might plug a guy in every now and then," Van Horn said. "We really only have a couple of extra position players. I mean, am I gonna catch [Casey] Opitz every game? It depends on how he feels, the temperature.

"We'll just see how that goes. We're going to try to win every game, but you just don't want to run anybody into the ground, either."

Van Horn was asked why winning the SEC Tournament is so difficult.

"Probably the teams that are here are all really good," he said. "The key to winning this tournament is you've got to pitch well, drive in runs with two outs and to getting in that winner's bracket would be nice because you get a day off. But it's just a great tournament."