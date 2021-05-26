April sales taxes see 3.07% rise

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city sales tax receipts were up 3.07%, or $20,632, in April compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $692,135 last month, compared to $671,503 in April 2020, according to the May issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in January.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 11.01%, or $30,471, last month, from $276,650 in 2020 to $307,120 in 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax were:

• Bentonville, up 22.55% to $2.74 million

• Fayetteville, up 1.45% or $3.61 million

• Gentry, up 5.26% or $112,573

• Lincoln, up 34.12% or $59,701.

Cities that saw a decrease in sales tax were:

• Eureka Springs, down 6.45% or $159,176

• Rogers, down 3.79% or $2.99 million

• Springdale, down 7.61% or $2.40 million.

