Aquatic center on wish list in Conway

Conway will ask voters to restructure 2017 advertising and promotion bonds to generate up to $25 million to build an aquatic and recreation center and also is considering a five-year loan to finance a soccer complex, Mayor Bart Castleberry said during a City Council committee meeting Tuesday.

"This is our first step tonight," Castleberry said. "You have a group of folks here that are most dedicated completely for doing something great for Conway in several areas. We are just starting so be patient with us."

Council Member Shelia Isby, who represents Ward 4, Position 2, presented photographs and a list of amenities gathered during the committee's recent travels to other city aquatic and community centers around the state.

The top priority, Isby said, is the aquatic center.

"If funding is available, we'll also be looking at a new soccer facility, indoor tennis facility, a community center with volleyball, basketball, pickleball, renovation of the McGee Center, Don Owen Center, also a mountain bike park and additional park amenities," she said.

Castleberry later said that, if the soccer complex is not included in the community center project, a five-year loan will be put before the council.

"Don't think that soccer is not front and center on this because you guys are," Castleberry said. "The funding just may be done separately."

The spot being considered is a 93-acre tract off South German and Favre lanes owned by the city, Isby said. All but 19 acres is in a flood zone and not suitable for building construction, she added. The land that is in the flood zone could be used for trails and parking lots, however.

Castleberry said another possibility is Central Landing, the previous home to the airport.

In a recent survey, about 87% of residents said leisure and recreation swimming is a priority and nearly 82% favored a combination indoor/outdoor aquatic center, Isby said.

The committee recently toured aquatic centers in Pine Bluff, Clarksville, Rogers and Bentonville and returned with several design and amenity options, Isby said.

Those included an eight-lane competition pool, a separate swim play area for younger children, water slides, a so-called lazy river feature, party rooms, satellite library, catering kitchen, an adult fitness area and swimming accommodations for the disabled.

The next step is to approve the hiring of an architectural design team at the June 22 City Council meeting, then to meet with the architect and bond counsel to coordinate a schedule for public engagement, City Council input and set the election schedule. No election date has been set.