Little Rock, circa 1960: Gov. Orval E. Faubus signed the postcard, perhaps for a visitor to the Capitol. At the time the state's motto was Land of Opportunity. Faubus, most known for his role in the 1957 Little Rock Central High crisis, served six consecutive two-year terms before opting to leave office at the end of 1967.

