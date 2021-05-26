Belarus faces increasing pressure

BRUSSELS -- Belarus' isolation deepened Tuesday as commercial jets avoided its airspace, the European Union worked up new sanctions, and officials expressed concern for the welfare of an opposition journalist who was arrested after being pulled off a plane that was diverted to Minsk in what the West called a state-sponsored hijacking.

The developments put a spotlight on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's rule and suppression of dissent -- but it was not clear what effect more sanctions or other measures would have.

"Additional sanctions? Will this be sufficient? I absolutely can't say today," said French President Emmanuel Macron. But, he added: "The unacceptable character of what happened ... justifies them."

After his detention, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich was seen in a brief video clip on Belarusian state television late Monday, speaking rapidly to say that he was confessing to some of the charges authorities have leveled against him.

The spokesperson for the U.N.'s human-rights office, Rupert Colville, said Pratasevich's appearance likely was not voluntary and that he seemed to have bruises on his face, although it was difficult to tell from the video.

Asked about the video, German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with Britsh Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it was "worrying and disturbing" and makes the EU demand for his release "all the more urgent."

"And we will use all channels at our disposal to do this," she added.

The 26-year-old journalist and activist was arrested Sunday after Belarusian flight controllers ordered the Ryanair jetliner he was aboard to land, telling the crew that there was a bomb threat against the flight. A Belarusian fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane to Minsk, just before it was to land in Vilnius, Lithuania, from Athens, Greece.

In an unusually swift response to the arrest and flight diversion, EU leaders agreed Monday to ban Belarusian airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc and impose sanctions on officials linked to the diversion.

"The measures of restricting flights in particular ... are extremely biting on the Belarus system," Macron said.

The EU demanded Pratasevich's release and urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the diversion, while recommending European carriers avoid Belarus' airspace. Polish carrier LOT and Baltic airlines began bypassing the country, while Air France, KLM, Lufthansa and others said they will follow suit.

Belarus has defended its actions. Its Transport Ministry said Tuesday that it has invited international aviation, U.S. and EU authorities to investigate the diversion.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc will introduce more sanctions that will target "businesses and economic entities that are financing this regime" and her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that "any dictator who toys with such thoughts must know that there will be a bitter price to pay."

Maas said Lukashenko's action "is hard to beat in terms of perfidy."

"The lives of more than 170 passengers were endangered here to arrest a journalist. It's a threefold attack -- an attack on the safety of air traffic, on press freedom and the European citizens on board," he said.

And the EU plans to target companies close to Lukashenko. "We know that in this country, the major state companies make the money. This is going to hit them and everything is targeted towards making them feel the sting," said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Lukashenko has faced unprecedented pressure at home with months of protests triggered by his reelection to a sixth term in an August vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. But he has only doubled down on repression, and more than 35,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, with thousands beaten.

Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019, has become a top foe of Lukashenko with a popular messaging app he ran playing a key role in helping organize the huge protests, and authorities have increasingly tried to limit his influence.

Pratasevich had been charged in absentia with staging mass riots and fanning social hatred. Those carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years, and some fear Pratasevich could face more serious charges, including some that carry the death penalty.

Pratasevich's 23-year-old Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who also was removed from the flight and detained, spoke in a video from custody shown on state TV. In it, she said she had been working as the editor of a Telegram channel that revealed personal data about Belarus' security officers during the protests. Her lawyers had said earlier in the day that she has been jailed for two months, pending an investigation.

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Vanessa Gera, Frank Jordans, Elaine Ganley, Jamey Keaten, Samuel Petrequin, Lorne Cook, Jill Lawless and Jan M. Olsen of The Associated Press.

In this handout photo released Monday, May 24, 2021, by Belarus Government press office, Belarus journalist Raman Pratasevich speaks to a camera in a prison in Minsk, Belarus. The brief video clip of Pratasevich in custody was shown on Belarusian state television Monday night. He sat at a table with his hands folded in front of him and spoke rapidly, saying he was in satisfactory health, and that his treatment was "maximally correct and according to law." He added that he was giving evidence to investigators about organizing mass disturbances. (Belarus Government press office via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. European Union leaders gather for a second day of meetings to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and to assess new measures on how to meet targets to become climate-neutral by mid-century. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

FILE - In this Monday April 26, 2021 file photo, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, accompanied by officials, attends a requiem rally on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in the town of Bragin, some 360 km (225 miles) south-east of Minsk, Belarus. Raman Pratasevich, a founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus’ authoritarian president, has been arrested after an airliner in which he was riding was diverted to Belarus because of a bomb threat. The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane — traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania — to the Minsk airport. (Sergei Sheleg/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File)

In this handout photo released by European Radio for Belarus, Belarus journalist Raman Pratasevich poses for a photo in front of euroradio.fm sign in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Western outrage grew and the European Union threatened more sanctions Monday over the forced diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist. The dramatic gambit apparently ordered by the country's authoritarian president to suppress dissent was denounced as piracy, a hijacking and terrorism. (Euroradio via AP)

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

The Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat, lands at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021. The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich and traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania to the airport in the capital Minsk. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. European Union leaders gathered for a second day of meetings to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and to assess new measures on how to meet targets to become climate-neutral by mid-century. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

FILE - In this Sunday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Belarus police detain journalist Raman Pratasevich, center, in Minsk, Belarus. Raman Pratasevich, a founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus’ authoritarian president, has been arrested after an airliner in which he was riding was diverted to Belarus because of a bomb threat. The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane — traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania — to the Minsk airport. ﻿﻿(AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)