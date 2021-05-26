Boy killed, 3 injured in Pope County crash, police say

A boy was killed and three other people were injured in a head-on crash in Pope County on Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened on the U.S. 64 overpass bridge around 11:20 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report by Russellville police. A 2015 Dodge Dart going east crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2019 Toyota Highlander head-on, the report states.

A boy, who was a passenger in the Dodge, was killed as a result of the crash, police said.

The 23-year-old Clarksville woman who drove the Dodge, as well as a girl who was a passenger in the vehicle, were injured, according to the report. Police said the driver of the Highlander, a 62-year-old woman from Pottsville, was also injured.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 233 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the state Department of Public Safety.