Cyclone strikes India's eastern coast

NEW DELHI -- Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India's eastern coast as a cyclone pushed ashore today in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated.

Cyclone Yaas already had caused two deaths and damage to homes as severe weather affected Odisha and West Bengal states before the storm began making landfall around midday.

The "very severe cyclonic storm" had sustained winds of up to 87 mph that were gusting up to 97 mph, the India Meteorological Department said.

"The landfall process of the storm has started, centered nearly 50 kilometers [30 miles] southeast of Balasore in Odisha state," it said. Heavy rain and the sea tide flooded parts of coastal areas in West Bengal and Odisha.

At least 20 districts in West Bengal were expected to feel the brunt of the storm. Fishing trawlers and boats were told to take shelter.

The cyclone's arrival amid a devastating coronavirus surge complicates India's efforts to deal with both just 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae hit the country's west coast and killed more than 140 people.

Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed to help evacuate people and prepare for possible rescue operations, said S.N. Pradhan, director of India's National Disaster Response Force. India's air force and navy were also on standby to carry out relief work.

Russia moves to block Navalny allies

MOSCOW -- Russian lawmakers on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill that bars members of groups designated as extremist from running for public office, a measure intended to prevent allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny from seeking parliament seats.

The Kremlin-controlled lower house, the State Duma, quickly endorsed the bill in a crucial second reading. After three readings, it would need to be approved by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

Lawmakers are considering the bill while Moscow prosecutors have moved to designate Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices as extremist groups. Navalny and his allies have denounced the proceedings as a move to stifle critical voices before September's parliamentary election.

The new bill that received the tentative approval Tuesday is widely seen as part of Kremlin efforts to keep any Navalny associates and allies from September's ballot.

In remarks posted Tuesday on his Instagram account, Navalny said Russian investigators had told him about three new criminal probes against him. He ridiculed the accusations, which he said lacked any basis.

Boys seminary moving out of Vatican

ROME -- Pope Francis has decided to move a youth seminary outside Vatican City, taking action before the Vatican's criminal tribunal renders a verdict in a sex abuse trial involving a former seminarian and an ex-rector.

The Vatican made no mention of the ongoing trial in its announcement Tuesday that the St. Pius X pre-seminary would relocate somewhere in Rome starting in September. The facility serves as a residence for altar boys ages 12-18 who serve at papal Masses in St. Peter's Basilica.

The Vatican did not say why Francis made the decision. It said the move had been under study for some time and would also put the boys closer to their schools and recreational activities in Italy's capital.

The presence of the residence inside the Vatican city-state's walls posed a legal headache for the Vatican after a former seminarian came forward in 2017 to accuse a more senior seminarian of having sexually abused his roommate in their dorm room.

Vatican criminal prosecutors opened an investigation, and the trial started last year. Prosecutors have accused the seminarian, now a priest, of sexual assault against a person identified only as L.G., and the rector of covering it up. They have denied the charges.

Russia stations three bombers in Syria

MOSCOW -- The Russian military said Tuesday it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range bombers to its base in Syria, a move that could strengthen Moscow's military foothold in the Mediterranean.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that three Tu-22M3 bombers have arrived at the Hemeimeem air base, located in Syria's coastal province of Latakia and the main hub for Moscow's operations in the country.

The ministry said bomber crews would fly a series of training missions over the Mediterranean. The Tupolev Tu-22M3, code-named Backfire by NATO, is a supersonic twin-engine long-range bomber which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has a range exceeding 3,100 miles.

The Russian ministry said the runway at Hemeimeem had been extended to host the heavy bombers and a second runway has been modernized.

The bombers' deployment marks the first time since Cold War times that Moscow has stationed heavy bombers in the region.

Russian media reports said that the heavy bombers could be modernized to carry the latest hypersonic missiles.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports