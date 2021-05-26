Door-kicker shot, killed, police say

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was shot and killed by the occupant of a residence on Third Street in Hot Springs late Monday night after reportedly kicking in the door of the home, Hot Springs police said in a news release Tuesday.

It was the third shooting in the city and the second fatal shooting in Garland County in the past two days.

About 10 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to 1034 Third St. regarding a reported shooting and found Austin Michael Spencer, 25, of Hot Springs just inside the residence. His body had a single gunshot wound, and he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division were sent to the scene and "as a result of the investigation, it is believed Austin Spencer kicked in the door of the residence before being shot by the residence's occupant, identified as Dennis Leon Spencer, 57," officers reported. The news release did not say whether the two men were related.

Dennis Spencer has not been charged with a criminal offense, Cpl. Patrick Langley, the department's public information officer, said in the release. An investigative file will be forwarded to the Garland County prosecuting attorney's office for further review, he said.

In an early Sunday investigation, a Hot Springs teen was arrested and two suspects are being sought in the shooting of two teens who were shot multiple times as they attempted to hide in a car outside a Hot Springs club shortly after 2 a.m.

Later Sunday, shortly after 12:20 p.m., Jacob Stone, 22, of Hot Springs was reportedly found dead at an apartment building at 234 Adcock Road after Garland County sheriff's deputies were sent to investigate a reported shooting. No arrests have been made, but a person found at that address is being held at the Garland County jail on an unrelated warrant.