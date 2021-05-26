Events mark year since Floyd died

MINNEAPOLIS -- Moments of silence, rallies and other events were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, an incident captured on video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change.

Floyd's sister Bridgett and other family members held a moment of silence at a "celebration of life" event in a downtown Minneapolis park. A few miles away, at the intersection where Floyd died, dozens of people kneeled around a steel fist sculpture for several minutes -- symbolizing the 9 minutes, 29 seconds during which Floyd was pinned down.

"It's been a troubling year, a long year," Bridgett Floyd told the downtown crowd. "But we made it. ... The love is here. George is here."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGVZAqh2Y9I]

The celebration included a candlelight vigil and capped several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and about confronting racial discrimination.

A moment of silence to honor Floyd was also held in New York, and a rally was held in Los Angeles. Globally, a rally took place in Germany, and Floyd's death was marked by U.S. embassies in Greece and Spain.

In New York City, elected officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., joined the Rev. Al Sharpton in kneeling for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. "As we took a knee, imagine how long that was on a human being's neck," Sharpton said. "Never switched knees, just dug in. It's time we correct policing in this country."

Other members of Floyd's family met in Washington with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who urged Congress to quickly pass legislation in Floyd's name that would bring changes to policing.

"It was a remembrance of what happened to my brother," Philonise Floyd said of the meeting with Biden, calling the president "a genuine guy."

Biden told them that "he just wants the bill to be meaningful and that it holds George's legacy intact," said George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams. Williams said Biden showed "genuine concern" for how the family is doing.

Biden took time during the meeting to play with George Floyd's young daughter Gianna, who later stood before the cameras outside the White House and softly called out, "Say his name." Family members chanted in return: "George Floyd."

Bridgett Floyd, who remained in Minneapolis, said she's aiming to go to Washington only when there is a bill to be signed into law.

"That's when I will make my way to D.C.," she said.

With the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act pending, his family began the day meeting with legislators on Capitol Hill, and they returned there after the White House meeting.

They met Tuesday morning with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., who ushered the bill through the House. Later in the day, they met with Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., the Senate's lead negotiators on the bill.

Speaking earlier at the Capitol alongside Pelosi and other lawmakers, Philonise Floyd declared of his brother: "Today is the day that he set the world in a rage."

"We need to be working together to make sure that people do not live in fear in America any more," he said.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Kristen Clarke as assistant attorney general for civil rights, the first Black woman to hold the position. In the past few weeks, the Justice Department under Biden has announced investigations into the police in Minneapolis and Louisville, Ky., and has brought federal civil-rights charges against the officers involved in George Floyd's death.

Separately, the Floyd family announced the launch of a fund that will make grants to businesses and community organizations in the neighborhood, as well as broader grants "encouraging the success and growth of Black citizens and community harmony." The money comes from $500,000 earmarked as part of the city's $27 million civil settlement for the Floyd family.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Forliti, Alexander Jaffe and Alan Fram of The Associated Press.

People take a knee during a moment of silence on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A man cleans up a broken window to a barber shop after shots were fired in George Floyd Square on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. The intersection where George Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire Tuesday, just hours before it was to be the site of a family-friendly street festival marking the anniversary of his death at the hands of police.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

People walk through George Floyd Square after shots were fired on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. The intersection where George Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire Tuesday, just hours before it was to be the site of a family-friendly street festival marking the anniversary of his death at the hands of police.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A bullet casing is seen after shots were fired in George Floyd Square on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. The intersection where George Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire Tuesday, just hours before it was to be the site of a family-friendly street festival marking the anniversary of his death at the hands of police.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Local leaders and politicians, including Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, third from left, Rev. Al Sharpton, fifth from left, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, seventh from left, kneel for for more than nine minutes to remember the murder of George Floyd in New York, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Tuesday marks one year since Floyd, who was Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he pleaded for air. Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in his death. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

