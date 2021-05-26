Exhibit spotlights missing Arkansans

A weeklong exhibit in the Arkansas Capitol by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office is highlighting missing people in hopes of raising awareness and solving the cases.

The display in the second-floor rotunda of the Capitol building includes posters with photos and information on the cases of 20 missing individuals, as well as facts such as distinguishing features, hobbies, or a favorite Bible verse.

"They're not simply posters with words written on them but they're stories talking about Arkansans so we never forget and so we never stop looking for those individuals," Rutledge said at a news conference announcing the exhibit Tuesday, which coincided with National Missing Children Day.

Rutledge said 475 Arkansans are missing. She said her office works on those cases every day and highlights missing people every Monday on her office's social media, but can always do more. She urged people with information to contact law enforcement.

"Folks, someone out there knows something. These 475 Arkansans, someone knows something," she said.

Rutledge was joined by relatives of missing individuals as well as by Michael Goodman, the father of four children who were found earlier this month after being gone for a year and a half.

Goodman said his children were found because a concerned citizen recognized them from a missing persons poster.

Rutledge also announced Tuesday that the 10th annual "Never Forgotten" event and luncheon for law enforcement officers and families of missing people will be held July 22 at the Benton Event Center. Law enforcement officers and attorneys who participate will receive 3.5 hours of continuing education credit for the all-day training, and families who attend can participate in a session focused on using social media and organizing files, as well as a listening session with law enforcement leaders.

Rutledge is a term-limited Republican who is seeking her party's nomination for governor in the 2022 election.