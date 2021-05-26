Fort Smith School Board ends mask policy for students, staff

FORT SMITH -- School District students and staff no longer will be required to wear masks at school once this academic year ends Friday.

The School Board on Monday unanimously approved the expiration of the district's mask policy, which it approved last summer in preparation for the school year with the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Terry Morawski said this means masks will be optional for students and staff members after Friday. This comes before Act 1002, a new state law taking effect in July disallowing public entities and state agencies from imposing mask mandates.

The district's policy requires K-12 students to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth at all times. This applies both while attending school or a school function in any school building, facility or other area of a school campus, and when riding in school-provided transportation. It also applies to students waiting outside school buildings before and after school and at bus stops, though it does allow for certain exceptions.

Students who refuse to wear a mask or face covering at school or at a school function are subject to discipline, according to the policy.

The policy also requires all district employees to wear a face covering while working or attending a school function in any school facility or other area of a school campus, with those refusing to do so being subject to discipline, with some exceptions.