Fresh approach leads to shutdown stuff for Requena, Travs

During Alejandro Requena's first three starts, Arkansas Travelers pitching coach Alon Leichman noticed the 24-year-old right-hander was gearing up for his outings with too much intensity and losing steam in the early innings.

On Tuesday, Leichman cut down Requena's warm-up routine, beginning closer to first pitch and working progressively toward 100% effort rather than beginning there.

The plan worked as Requena (2-0) struck out eight Tulsa Drillers over six scoreless innings at Dickey-Stephens Park in his best start of the season, pitching the Travelers to a 1-0 win in their second consecutive shutout.

"He was pumping strikes, and his breaking stuff was really good tonight," Travs Manager Collin Cowgill said. "I think he was up to 94 with the fastball. He's getting stronger as he goes. It's fun to watch."

Requena's outing led a stellar pitching night for the Travs (12-6) with right-handers Moises Gomez and Michael Stryffler following Requena with scoreless efforts to close out a fifth win in six games.

Stephen Wrenn drove in the game's lone run, and Bobby Honeyman recorded two hits and was hit by a pitch on his 25th birthday.

Tulsa (9-10) could not take advantage of its eight hits, and left-hander John Rooney (0-1) suffered his first loss of the season.

The Travs extended the club's scoreless innings streak to 23. Gomez navigated four base runners in two shutout innings, and Stryffler struck out a pair in the ninth to earn his first save. The trio struck out 12 while walking one batter.

"Our bullpen has been really solid," Cowgill said. "Gomez gave us two innings. Stryffler was nails tonight as well. Twelve strikeouts to one walk is a pretty good ratio for us. If continue to dominate the zone like that we're going to be in every ball game."

Requena struck out five of the first eight batters he faced, and cruised for much of his performance. He stranded a runner on third in the first inning, and retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced -- including 10 straight -- while relying on a change-up Cowgill called "elite."

Requena exited after the sixth with 86 pitches. He credited his work with Leichman and an ability to locate his pitches for his longest outing of the season.

"I threw more change-ups in the strike zone and down in the zone," he said. "I've been working on that. I was pretty focused on throwing for contact and getting ahead in the count and that's what I did."

Joe Rizzo's one-out single in the fourth was followed by walks from Brian O'Keefe and Keegan McGovern for the Travs, and Rizzo scored on Wrenn's ground ball to third base that resulted in a fielder's choice.

The Travs put runners on first and second in the fifth and seventh innings, but failed to add to their advantage.

Gomez worked into trouble in the eighth, allowing consecutive singles to put runners on first and second with two outs. Donovan Casey followed with a single that sent Hunter Feduccia around third base on his way to the tying run, but a laser from McGovern caught the Tulsa catcher at home.

"There's very few plays that I get so amped up about from the coaches box," Cowgill said. "That one fired me up. Keegan has got a cannon for an arm. That saved the game for us in all honesty."