Georgia hits LSU with four in first

HOOVER, Ala. -- Chaney Rogers cleared the bases with a double in the first inning as Georgia beat LSU 4-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Georgia (31-23) advances to play top-seeded Arkansas today. LSU (34-22) awaits the Monday reveal of the NCAA Tournament teams to see whether the Tigers make the field.

Rogers went 2 for 3 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games. Cole Tate added three hits, and Ben Anderson and Corey Collins each had two.

Georgia starter Luke Wagner allowed 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 4 in 3 1/3 innings. Freshman Jaden Woods (4-1) struck out five in 3 2/3 innings, and Jack Gowen picked up his first save.

Ben Harris escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by striking out two consecutive LSU batters.

LSU starter Landon Marceaux struck out 9 in 8 innings, allowing 9 hits and 4 runs -- all in the first inning.

ALABAMA 9, SOUTH CAROLINA 3

Jackson Tate hit a three-run home run, capping a six-run third inning, and Alabama eased by South Carolina.

Alabama (30-22) will play No. 2 seed Tennessee today. South Carolina (33-21) was knocked out of the tournament.

Alabama starter Tyler Ras (7-4) struck out 4 in 6 innings while allowing 3 runs. Tate ended the game with a diving catch in left, giving Brock Guffey his second save of the season.

Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson was 3 for 5 with 2 doubles, and Owen Diodati and Sam Praytor each had two RBI. The six-run inning was Alabama's best in a tournament game since 2002.

South Carolina designated hitter Wes Clarke hit a solo home run to deep left in the sixth for his NCAA-leading 22nd of the season. Clarke is tied for the national lead with Florida State's Matheu Nelson. Clarke is the sixth different Gamecock in program history to reach the mark in a single season.

South Carolina starter CJ Weins (1-1) allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings.

FLORIDA 4, KENTUCKY 1

Jacob Young homered, Tommy Mace struck out eight in five innings and Florida beat Kentucky.

Florida (36-19) snapped a four-game losing streak to advance to play No. 3 seed Mississippi State today. Kentucky (29-23) was eliminated from the tournament.

Florida first baseman Kendrick Calilao hit a deep shot to center with the bases loaded in the eighth, but Cam Hill made a catch against the wall to end the inning.

Kentucky had runners at second and third with one out in the ninth, but Jacob Plastiak struck out and Oraj Anu grounded out for Jack Leftwich's fifth save.

Mace (6-1), on short rest, gave up seven hits and one run. Kentucky starter Sean Harney (3-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run.

Young went deep to left on the first pitch of the bottom half of the first inning, and Sterlin Thompson made it 2-0 with an RBI single to left.

MISSISSIPPI 7, AUBURN 4

Justin Bench hit a solo home run to lead off Mississippi's four-run third inning and the Rebels led the rest of the way in their victory over Auburn.

Fifth-seeded Ole Miss (39-17) plays No. 4 seed Vanderbilt in the second round today.

Doug Nikhazy allowed 4 hits and 2 runs while striking out 7 over 6 innings for the Rebels.

Bench homered to left field to break a 1-1 tie, Peyton Chatagnier added a two-run single and TJ McCants had a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third to five Ole Miss the lead for good.

Garrett Farquhar hit an RBI single for No. 12 seed Auburn (26-27) in the top of the fifth and then drove in Bryson Ware with a double before scoring on single by Ryan Bliss in the seventh to trim the deficit to 5-4.

Hayden Dunhurst answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to cap the scoring.