Headline speaker setfor Expo Breakfast

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 Business Expo Breakfast speaker will be Chris Robinson, interim director of athletics at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The Business Expo will be held Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Expo Breakfast will be held 7:30-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $250 to sponsor a table for eight people.

"One of the all-time greats in Golden Lion football history, Robinson was named UAPB interim director of athletics in February of this year," according to the Chamber newsletter.

A 2014 UAPB Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Robinson earned his bachelor's degree in management from UAPB and a master's degree in business administration from MidAmerican Nazarene University.

"This year's Expo theme is 'Unity in Community' and we are honored to have Robinson speak as he is known for his dedication and involvement in Pine Bluff," a spokesman said.

The breakfast is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

After the breakfast Aug. 19, the expo will be held in the convention center featuring exhibits from businesses as well as community organizations.

VIP hour will be 9-10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will be open to the general public.

To purchase Expo Breakfast tickets, to become a table sponsor or for more details, call Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or email her at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.