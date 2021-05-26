Happy birthday (May 26): You'll get a remarkable boon within the five weeks surrounding your birthday. Save this abundance. An essential lesson of the year is about taking up your own side. Though selflessness is virtuous, you do the most for your team by getting fully behind the player who is likely to bring the best result.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The best kind of goal to take on today is one that's too big for a single person. Group work is an opportunity for the better angels inside to assemble and fly forward together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An effective and enjoyable daily routine is a thing of art. You're the type of experimental artist who is willing to try new tools, techniques and approaches until you find the magic.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A glamorous effect is usually the result of a multitude of unglamorous actions. The same thing is true of greatness in any area. High aims are mostly achieved through an accumulation of humble actions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Some people bring out your confidence and others your insecurities. There's something to learn from either relationship dynamic, though the lessons in working through insecurity will advance you quicker.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It takes one to know one, but that's not the only way. If you're not "one" and you still want to know, the next best thing is close observation over a long period of time. The research will be a pleasure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have friends with the same talent as you. It is through sharing and a sense of competition that you all grow sharper. You're all one team in the game.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In the same way that successful companies do a regular inventory of the stock, you need to get back in touch with your resources. The only reason you're not using what you have is that you forgot that you have it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Whose heart leaps when you win? Who really wants to see you succeed so much that jealousy is never an issue? Who laughs when you laugh? Get more of these people in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There were times you chased down the thing you wanted and times you waited for it to come to you. Put your feet up because this is one of the latter times. Your hard-learned patience will serve you well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There was nothing special about the stone that brought down Goliath. It could have been any of hundreds of stones lying around. When bringing down giants, it's all about the aim.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You belong in the light for so many reasons. For starters, you have nothing to hide. In fact, when you're in a place where many can see you, you'll inspire. Also, you'll be protected by a kind of spiritual sunscreen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Complaining, in and of itself, isn't a powerful motivator of change. A complaint is just a statement. You will contemplate a problem, think about what leverage you might employ and decide on some actions to try.

FLOWER MOON ECLIPSE

When the sun is in Gemini, the full moon is in Sagittarius, the sign of exploration. This May full moon is also called the flower moon and, indeed, life opens like a blossom, inviting us closer to smell its sweetness. The momentary shadow of a lunar eclipse helps us understand the loveliness with the clarity that contrast provides.

FLOWER MOON TRIBUTE

In Oklahoma, principal photography has begun on the Martin Scorsese picture “Killers of the Flower Moon,” an adaptation of the bestselling novel that will star Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. The flower moon refers to the full moon of May. This year, it will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse.

When the sun is in Gemini, the full moon is in Sagittarius. The omen is a snapshot of intelligence and curiosity, qualities that sometimes run in opposition. It is often the intelligent move to stay put, work the known resources and improve on all that is so bountifully given. And yet, even in times of plenty, a faint call can be heard in the distance. It is also intelligence that causes us to wonder: “What’s over there? Is there more? Am I missing out by staying over here?”

The movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” centers on the investigation of murders in the early 1920s connected to the discovery of oil deposits. The theme of greed is one aptly reflected in the cosmic tension of the full moon in May. There’s a point in which curiosity becomes greed. The truly content don’t need to set off into unknown territory, incurring risk for the sake of treasures that may not exist. Then again, discontent is the engine that builds worlds.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Since her breakout starring role in “A Room with a View” Helena Bonham-Carter has had over 100 film credits in multiple genres including horror, crime comedy, musicals, fantasy and more. The upcoming “Not Bloody Likely” features this versatile Gemini in the true story behind George Bernard Shaw’s masterpiece, “Pygmalion.” Bonham-Carter was born when the moon was in Leo, the sign of creativity, children and entertainment.