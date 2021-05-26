How many Chinas?

You'd think he said he'd rather drive a Pinto.

There's a entertainer of sorts named John Cena. We couldn't pick him out of a lineup. He's apparently a former wrestler and stars in some car movies called "Fast & Furious." (We only know what we read in the papers.) Dispatches say Mr. Cena was forced to apologize the other day for describing Taiwan as a country.

Apparently the "Fast & Furious" car movie franchise is a success, because they're promoting movie No. 9. So you know those involved aren't dummies. Which is why the apology. No need to get on the bad side of the world's No. 1 movie market. A theater boycott or ban on mainland China might prevent a No. 10 getting made. Capitalism at work!

But why all the fuss? Is Taiwan a country? Or a rebel state? Or something in between?

Who knows? The only thing we can say for certain is that there isn't a war in the Taiwan Strait. Or is that the Strait of Formosa? Let's leave that to the map makers.

Taiwan holds free elections, thus the term the Free Chinese. And even holding elections there bothers the Red Chinese. Especially when some politician in Taipai starts proposing a sweet-sounding resolution calling for better relations between the two countries. Oh, that really rankles Beijing--when somebody starts calling Taiwan a separate country.

The ChiComs consider Taiwan a Chinese state connected to the mainland, despite your lyin' eyes. American governments and administrations, for their part (for all of our parts) don't mind Beijing making the claim. As long as it's just a claim, and not action.

America and her Pacific allies agree that the two Chinas are officially--but only officially--one. And no need to go into details. Or discussions. Or battle. Smart diplomats don't even talk about retaining the status quo when it comes to Taiwan and the mainland. Because the two sides don't agree on a status quo.

As a wise man once said about the two Chinas that are one China that are separate Chinas, for now, and maybe forever, depending on the acre of land you're standing on: Clarity can be the enemy of peace.

Better to be foggy on the issue, and have all the missiles still in their silos, than to draw a line in the water that somebody could accidentally cross.

So when somebody asks, is Taiwan a country? Or is it a state belonging to the government of Beijing? And are the Red Chinese serious about taking back its rebel province by force? And will the United States fulfill its promise to defend Taiwan, even if Taiwan attacks another country first? And is the small island, and America's word, really worth a war with the world's largest population?

To all these questions, the smart answer is: "Lovely weather we're having today."

And another:

"Have you seen any good movies lately? How about the latest 'Fast & Furious'?"

Peace. It's wonderful. And often foggy.