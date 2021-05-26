• Kami Rita, 51, the Sherpa guide who holds the record of reaching the summit of Mount Everest 25 times, halted his 26th attempt halfway up the mountain when the weather turned bad and he "had a really bad dream," which he took as a sign not to continue the climb.

• Robin Ransom, 54, a Missouri appeals court judge, has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson as the first Black woman to serve on the state's Supreme Court, and said she's "never lived by a label" and is "defined by more than her race."

• Randa Aweis, a 58-year-old Palestinian woman who had been waiting 10 years for a kidney, finally got the organ from Yigal Yehoshua, 56, a Jewish man who died after being pelted with rocks in the Israeli city of Lod during recent clashes between Arabs and Jews.

• Jack Snyder, a California veterinarian convicted of tax evasion who has treated horses at five Olympic games, will be available to work at the coming Tokyo Games after a judge agreed to let him report to prison to serve a six-month sentence nine days after the games end.

• Jeffrey Fleming, 39, accused of yelling at a rabbi and dumping a bag of human feces outside a synagogue in Hallandale Beach, Fla., was charged with felony stalking with a hate crime enhancement and littering human waste, police said.

• Justin Nash, 22, of Smyrna, Del., an English major at Maryland's Washington College, has won the $65,580 Sophie Kerr Prize, which recognizes a person's potential for future literary achievement, and plans to use the money to pursue a Master of Fine Art in poetry.

• Bill Bostick, a circuit judge in Shelby County, Ala., sentenced Michael Powell, 48, to death after Powell was convicted in the 2016 fatal shooting of a clerk at a gas station south of Birmingham even though Powell told the jury that he was innocent of the crime.

• Lisa O'Quinn, 41, of Greenville, N.C., faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of hitting two Black women with her car, injuring both, as they protested the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by police in Elizabeth City.

• Alessia Babrow, a Rome street artist who glued a stylized image of Christ that she had made onto a bridge near the Vatican, filed a copyright lawsuit against the city-state's telecommunications office after learning that it had used the image for a 2020 Easter postage stamp without her permission.