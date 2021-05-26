Individual assistance denied for Benton County flooding

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has denied a request for individual flood assistance in Benton County, according to a county news release.

The agency deemed damage assessment and insurance coverage from late April floods didn't meet the criteria for assistance, the release stated.

Parts of Benton County saw 6 to 8 inches of rain in a matter of two hours during the floods April 28. Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an emergency disaster declaration May 5.

The county and local cities estimate total public infrastructure damage at $6.2 million.

The declaration allowed the county and affected cities to request assistance from Emergency Management for uninsured public sector damages like roads and bridges attributed to the storm.

If the public sector damage is extensive enough in Benton County and other counties in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson may declare a statewide disaster, which, if confirmed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, could trigger assistance from the federal government.

FEMA staff visited the county this week and will continue to collect data for its report. The information will determine if the county and impacted cities will receive assistance for damaged infrastructure, according to the release.

If residents have concerns or question, they may call the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, Recovery Branch at 501-683-6700.