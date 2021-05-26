Inflated worries

If you’re old enough to be eligible for AARP membership, you probably remember that in the late 1970s inflation was a monster rampaging across the land, reaching double digits and robbing everyone of the fruits of their labor.

If you’re a millennial or younger, inflation is something out of history that you’ve never seen for yourself; for the last 30 years it has remained largely under control, never getting anywhere near what it was in those bad old days.

But Republicans now see an opportunity in every penny of price increases, which is why one of their key strategists, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), recently distributed a memo, obtained by Axios, telling them to go home and start shouting about inflation.

He’s right about one thing: If inflation really does take hold and remains high through the 2022 election, that will pretty much guarantee that Republicans take back the House and probably the Senate, too.

Republicans have an advantage in trying to convince people that everything has become unaffordable.

That’s not to say there aren’t many prices that have gone up, plenty of which has nothing to do with any Biden administration policies. For instance, the pandemic has produced a surge in people trying to buy homes, which has led to a lumber shortage, raising those prices.

A global shortage of computer chips has slowed production of automobiles, which raised their prices, which in turn led to people turning more to used cars, which drove their prices up as well.

All of that may ease as we begin to put the pandemic behind us. But the truth is that it’s far too early to tell whether what we’ve seen in the last month or two is just a temporary blip. Yet Republicans are already working to capitalize on it.

If inflation does emerge in any kind of sustained way, it becomes very difficult for the administration to explain away, because it’s something people see and feel in their daily lives whenever they go to the store. Gas prices are particularly potent, because we constantly drive by giant signs reminding us of whether those prices are going up or down.

And the degree to which the president and his party have anything to do with it is largely irrelevant. The president gets the blame when things aren’t going well, just as he gets the credit when they are.

Which is why the best thing Biden and Democrats can do—and this applies whether the inflation we see over the next year and a half is minimal, substantial, or somewhere in between—is to keep delivering valuable improvements to people’s lives and keep reminding them that they did.

And if inflation fears subside, there will be plenty of other things the opposition can try to use to produce the kind of backlash that drives midterm sweeps. But Biden has at least some chance to persuade people that he has improved their lives in tangible ways, if that is indeed what he does—and he gets some luck to boot.