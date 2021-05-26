Leader of 2020 coup takes back power in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali -- The man who ousted Mali's president from power last year regained control of the West African country Tuesday by deposing the president and prime minister of the transitional government, a move France decried as another coup d'etat.

While Col. Assimi Goita pledged to go ahead with holding elections in 2022 as previously promised, his display of force casts doubt on whether the vote will proceed without significant interference by the junta that overthrew the last democratically elected president last August.

The move also raised concerns that the new political unrest could further destabilize efforts to control Mali's long-running Islamic insurgency. The United Nations now spends some $1.2 billion annually on a peacekeeping mission in Mali, and France's military has spent eight years trying to stabilize its former colony during the ongoing threat.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the government takeover as a "coup d'etat" and warned of repercussions.

"We are prepared to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists," he said in a tweet.

The European Union also warned that it was "ready to consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who obstruct the Malian transition."

The military's announcement on the state broadcaster Tuesday was made a day after President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested by soldiers and taken to the military headquarters in Kati, about 9 miles outside the capital. Both men remained in detention Tuesday and there was no immediate word about their conditions.

Their arrests prompted an outcry by the international community, which put out a statement warning Mali's military leaders that their actions could undermine global support for the country. That joint statement made by the African Union, United Nations, the EU, France and the U.S. among others called for the immediate release of the president and prime minister.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which also endorsed the statement, said Tuesday afternoon that it was sending a delegation to Bamako as the political crisis escalated. The regional body previously threatened the junta with sanctions if it did not install a civilian president and prime minister, and shorten the transitional period to 18 months.

The new government announced on Monday had left out two men who were prominent junta members: Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone and Defense Minister Sadio Camara. About an hour after the new Cabinet was named, the military rounded up the president and prime minister.

Goita, who led the junta calling itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, has served as Mali's vice president in the transitional government formed in September. He has held that position despite initial calls from the international community for an entirely civilian-led transition.

In announcing the removal of the civilian president and prime minister of the transitional government, the military also said that it would be relieving others from their duties, including "everyone implicated in the situation."

Still, the military insisted: "The transition is following its normal course and elections will be held as anticipated in 2022." After international pressure last year the junta had promised to organize that vote by next February, 18 months after the coup shook the country.

The overthrow of democratically elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita took place as military casualties mounted in the fight against Islamic militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

The extremists first took control of major towns in northern Mali after the 2012 coup. Only a 2013 military intervention led by the former colonial power France pushed extremists out of those towns. France and a U.N. force have continued to battle the extremist rebels, who operate in rural areas and regularly attack roads and cities.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Ganley and Lorne Cook of The Associated Press.

Malian police gather outside the Bourse du Travail where striking workers gathered to protest the arrest of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane by military personnel in Bamako, Mali, Tuesday May 25, 2021. Their detentions came just hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that seized power in a coup nine months earlier. The African Union, United Nations and West African regional bloc are calling for their immediate release. (AP Photo)