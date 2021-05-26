Where blame belongs

The revelation of a failed inspection process has quickly led to the blame game. Of course the former welder team leader of the inspection team is a prime candidate for the accusation on discovery of the fractured beam.

However, if as reported, a kayaker video recorded the bridge defect in 2016, the evidence mounts that the leaders of ArDOT could be negligent for not having processes in place or redundancy so as to avoid the very thing that did happen through many years.

THOMAS J. ALSTON

Texarkana

An apt comparison

A recent letter from Patrick Keck referred to the Night of the Long Knives, with apt comparison of Liz Cheney as the new Ernst Röhm, head of the paramilitary Sturmabteilug (SA) who was murdered during a Hitler-ordered purge. Ms. Cheney has indeed spoken truth to power and become a victim of a modern purge.

But, as was the case of the Brownshirt Röhm, she's no innocent.

On the spectrum, Ms. Cheney is far to the right of her opportunistic Trumpist successor. As just one example, she replied by tweet to Sen. John McCain's description of torture of detainees as one of the darkest chapters in American history in this fashion: "The Enhanced Interrogation Program saved lives, prevented attacks, & produced intel ... . The techniques were the same as those used on our own people ... . No one should slander the brave men & women who carried out this crucial program."

She says torture works (it doesn't), she says they did it so we should too, and she accused John McCain of slander, and all in one tweet.

One irony is that Röhm was a homosexual and thus an easy target for the "purity"-minded Nazis. Now Liz Cheney has thrown her own gay (and married) sister under the bus by way of demagogic statements about same-sex marriage.

We should respect truth-tellers, including Ms. Cheney, but should be more concerned about the future of democracy than of her personal right-wing position in the party.

RICHARD CHAPMAN

Little Rock

Answer to the query

Robert Bemis, you want a simple answer as to why some business owners are still requiring masks?

The CDC has said that masks are no longer required indoors if people are vaccinated. Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Does that answer your question?

SUSAN WESTON

Little Rock

On meaningful action

The recent event in Gaza is another example of terror of one people against another. This time it's spilled over into the United States. I watched videos of terrorism in New York where people started attacking Jews, and in one video, hoodlums were taking great pride in spitting on Jews. It was terroristic and hate-filled, from my viewpoint.

I grew up in a small town that had a synagogue with a rabbi and his family living up the street. I made friends with his son and we had the good times that young boys have. It stuck with me all my life that it's not what the person is, rather it's how they conduct themselves and would they be a valuable friend.

To see this antisemitism openly on our streets is but another step in the road to losing our freedoms as a diversified society. I openly support Jewish people along with everyone else I see. That goes for terrorism against any race. Wasting one's life hating others is a poison that destroys people. It needs to stop, and our governments at all levels need to take positive action and get these people charged with a crime and off the streets if proved guilty in a court of law. Soft-pedaling these incidents will do nothing. Walk softly, but take meaningful action to curtail violence.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

Who's the squealer?

Trent Garner recently wrote an op-ed attacking Rex Nelson as not conservative enough, comparing him to one to the pigs from the book "Animal Farm." I thought this was pretty darned low, Trent, though I've come to expect this from you.

What I've heard Rex suggest is that the Legislature should focus more on the business of running a government that can best serve the people at the lowest cost. I couldn't agree more.

Our boy Trent instead favors the culture wars, turning us against one another. It is a destructive path, though it may be good for one's political career.

BRIAN THOMPSON

Fayetteville