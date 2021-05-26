LR board urged to use covid aid carefully, slowly

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday were advised that the city should proceed deliberately with regard to the aid received from the most recent federal covid-19 relief package because the money must be spent according to certain parameters.

At a policy meeting, Emily Jordan Cox, the city's director of strategic operations, quoted advice from the Arkansas Municipal League when she described the ongoing federal-aid process as "a marathon, not a sprint."

"I thought that was pretty apt, especially after I dove into the interim final rule," she said.

The municipal league has advised local governments not to spend the money yet, Cox told the board, because federal guidelines have not been finalized and funds that are spent improperly will be recouped.

City board members also were told the formula that will be used to calculate a city's lost revenue, with implications for how the city can spend federal dollars in the category, has not been finalized, though Cox said the 2019 fiscal year will serve as the base year.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March. The legislation included $350 billion in direct aid for municipalities, counties, states, territories and tribal governments.

The city officially received the first half of its federal funding, or nearly $19 million, last week.

Little Rock is slated to receive a total of $37.7 million out of the pool of approximately $2.6 billion allocated for governments across Arkansas, including the state government.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has said the remaining half of the aid to local governments will be distributed in 12 months.

The funds can be used with flexibility within five categories, according to the Treasury Department.

They are: providing extra pay for essential workers; supporting public-health spending related to covid-19; combating economic harm associated with the pandemic felt by workers, households, small businesses and others; supporting water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and replacing lost government revenue to provide services "to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic."

Cox laid out these acceptable uses during a presentation for the board Tuesday.

Costs for which the funding can be used could have been incurred as early as March 3, she said. Decisions on funding obligations can be made until the end of 2024 and projects must be completed and paid for by the end of 2026, she said.

She said the final rule from the federal government will include a formula for calculating revenue loss. The city will be able to spend up to the revenue-loss amount on any of the aforementioned eligible categories as well as an array of government services.

Additionally, Cox said proposed spending that does not address the negative economic effects of the pandemic would not qualify. The funding also cannot be used for offsetting, directly or indirectly, a reduction in net tax revenue due to legal or regulatory changes.

At the same meeting, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he and City Manager Bruce Moore will provide the board recommendations on how the funding should be used, and the board will give final approval.

He referred to the comments made amid the discussion of his proposed "Rebuild the Rock" sales-tax increase, where some have suggested the city should examine if the federal aid could pay for any of the plan's initiatives.

Scott suggested Tuesday there would be little to no opportunity to use the federal money for the proposed initiatives meant to be funded using new sales-tax revenue.

"We've already looked at different things that may or may not qualify, and based on all our understanding, none of it does qualify," he said.

There might be some room in the revenue-replacement category, Scott said, but he indicated the federal money cannot be contributed entirely to a single item, explaining, "We've got to be very judicious from that standpoint."

He said department heads have provided draft recommendations related to the federal money, but no decisions have been made.

Asked by Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright if city directors could make recommendations, too, Scott said yes.

City Director Dean Kumpuris, one of the board's at-large representatives, asked whether the city was examining how the money can be used in a holistic way to address community-wide issues such as homelessness along with North Little Rock, Pulaski County or Sherwood.

Cox said the suggestion was on her "radar screen."

Scott sounded skeptical and noted that each local government will have its own ideas on the funding. Given the complexity, Scott said that "collaboration may be a challenge, unless its for certain things," but acknowledged an effort was being made.