Man arrested in Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH -- A man was arrested in connection with a Monday night shooting.

Judrika Houston, 31, of Fort Smith was arrested in connection with felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree battery and resisting arrest, according to Aric Mitchell, a Police Department spokesman.

The incident occurred about 11:09 p.m. Monday at Allied Gardens Estate Apartments at 5221 Johnson St. The victim suffered a nonlife-threatening gunshot to the lower part of one of his legs.

A deputy at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center said Houston is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.