Ministries to host meet-and-greet

Grace Community Church, 2400 31st Ave., and Wounded Healers Outreach Ministries invites people to a community meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Free lunch will be provided. This will be an outside event rain or shine and masks are optional, according to a news release.

Grace church and Wounded Healers are two ministries with one purpose. Details: Robert Anderson, pastor, at (870) 395-0052.

Event marks killing's 50th anniversary

The Carnell Russ Foundation will hold a commemorative ceremony honoring Carnell Russ, a murder victim, entitled "50 Years, A Life Lived & Never Forgotten." The observance will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the town square at Star City. It will be an outdoor event with social distancing, according to a news release.

Details: visit the Carnell Russ History link at http://books.google.com/books?id=rzcDAAAAMBAJ&lpg=PA6&ots=U4n2GS9gDI&dq=Carnell russ murder in star city, ar&pg=PA6#v=onepage&q&f=false.

Area residents among Harding grads

Southeast Arkansas residents are among more than 700 who graduated during spring commencement May 7-8 at Harding University at Searcy, according to a news release. Graduates include:

• Colton Robinson of Monticello received a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.

• Brandi Keely of Monticello received a doctorate in pharmacy.

• Parker White of Monticello received a doctorate in pharmacy.

• Holton Smith of Redfield received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible and preaching.

• Kaitlin Hill of Lake Village received a Master of Science degree in speech-language pathology.

• Susan Harrod of Warren received a Master of Science in nursing degree in family nurse practitioner.

• Marleigh Leek of White Hall received a doctorate in physical therapy.

• Jalon Hughes of Pine Bluff received a Master of Education degree in educational leadership.

• Jeffrey Neal of Pine Bluff received a Master of Education degree in educational leadership.

• Leah Ross of Dumas received a Master of Science in nursing degree in family nurse practitioner.

• Morgan Scott of Monticello received a Master of Science in nursing degree in family nurse practitioner.

• James Jackson of White Hall received a doctorate in pharmacy.x

• Matthew Palazzi of Rison received a doctorate in pharmacy.

2 students earn Heroes scholarships

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas have named Madeline Fortune of Stuttgart and Michael Suttle of Camden the recipients of the 2021 Homegrown by Heroes scholarship program. Each earned $1,000 for the fall 2021 semester, according to a news release.

Fortune serves in the Army National Guard and plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. Fortune's family has been farming for six generations, and she hopes to work with an agricultural marketing agency or agricultural service organization.

Suttle retired after 20 years of service in the Army where he received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal. Suttle attends Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.