• New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, who has drawn fire for not voting in city elections and for having a second home upstate, has been mocked as a "tourist" by some people on social media for naming Times Square as his favorite subway station. To Yang, 46, the choice was a simple one: It's the stop closest to his Manhattan home. "It's my stop, so Times Square," Yang said in an interview with the comedian Ziwe on her Showtime program, to which the comic reacted with more than a little disbelief. Yang replied, "It's big. It's cavernous. There are entertainers there. Sure, what's not to like?" People who don't like Yang pounced on social media, with some questioning how much of a New Yorker he could really be. Real New Yorkers, they said, stay away from tourist-choked Times Square if they can. But Yang's campaign and his family saw something else in the comments: racism. One political cartoon showing Yang emerging from the Times Square subway station while a bystander quipped "The tourists are back," upset Evelyn Yang, the candidate's wife. "I can't believe my eyes," she said on Twitter. "To publish this racist disfiguration of Andrew Yang as a tourist, in NYC where I was born, where Andrew has lived for 25 years, where our boys were born, where 16% of us are Asian and anti-Asian hate is up 900%." Yang, the former presidential candidate, is among the leading candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor. Unlike most of the other leading contenders, he has never held a job in city government before and isn't part of the city's political establishment. Being a native New Yorker hasn't counted for much in recent city elections. The most recent holders of the job, Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, grew up in the Boston area.

• Kevin Spacey is getting back in front of the camera. The actor, who has been on the sidelines after dozens of men accused him of sexual assault spanning decades, has been cast in an Italian crime drama, according to ABC News. Spacey, 61, will play a detective investigating a man wrongfully accused of sexually abusing children in "L'uomo Che Disegno Dio," or "The Man Who Drew God." "I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," director Franco Nero told ABC News. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie." Spacey, who has denied any wrongdoing, was booted from his starring role in Netflix's "House of Cards" in late 2017 after the first round of accusations, beginning with "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged assault. He was also erased from Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World" and replaced by Christopher Plummer, who was nominated for an Oscar for the role.