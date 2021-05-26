Powder in letter to senator nontoxic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspicious package sent to the Kentucky home of Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul appears to contain a nontoxic substance, the Warren County sheriff’s office said.

Paul, a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate, tweeted Monday that he takes any such “threats immensely seriously” and said he has been “targeted multiple times.” The senator also lashed out at detractors who he said have made him a target on social media.

“As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family,” Paul said. “Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter,” he added in response to caustic comments that Marx, a singer-songwriter, made on social media.

The Warren County sheriff’s office said in a social media post that it was contacted by Capitol Police on Monday regarding a suspicious package delivered to Paul’s home in Bowling Green.

Paul’s wife, Kelley, said that she “got the death threat letter” and called the FBI. “This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily,” she tweeted.

The package was taken to the Bowling Green Fire Department and a preliminary analysis showed the substance, which wasn’t identified, was nontoxic, the sheriff’s office said. The FBI is providing forensic and technical assistance, Tim Beam, a spokesman for the FBI’s Louisville office, said.

Assaulted flight attendant loses 2 teeth

DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger and lost two teeth in the attack last weekend, according to a union president, who complained to the airline’s CEO about unruly passengers.

“Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences,” said the union president, Lyn Montgomery. She said there were 477 incidents of “misconduct” by passengers on Southwest planes between April 8 and May 15.

A Southwest spokesman said Tuesday that the incident happened Sunday morning after a flight from Sacramento, Calif., landed in San Diego and involved a female passenger.

“The passenger repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing,” said the spokesman, Chris Mainz. He said police met the plane when it arrived in San Diego, and the passenger was taken into custody.

Neither the passenger nor the flight attendant were identified. The flight attendant went to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that airlines have reported 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear masks, which are required by federal rules.

Georgia’s oath on Israel ruled unlawful

ATLANTA — A federal judge has ruled that a Georgia law requiring some people to sign an oath involving Israel is unconstitutional.

Requiring people who want to do business with the state to pledge that they are not engaged in a boycott of Israel is “unconstitutional compelled speech,” U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen wrote in a ruling on a case involving a documentary filmmaker who refused to sign the oath sued the state last year, saying the law is in violation of free-speech rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia attorney general’s office, which represented the defendants, said it was unable to comment. Lawyers representing the state have said previously that Georgia’s law does not infringe on the First Amendment.

Georgia’s law, passed in 2016, requires some people to sign an oath pledging not to boycott Israel in order to do business with the state.

In her federal lawsuit, Abby Martin said that when she refused to sign the oath, a scheduled appearance at a Georgia Southern University media conference was then canceled.

The law is similar to others passed in more than 20 states, including Arkansas, Texas, Arizona and Maryland.

Crash near Nevada air base kills pilot

LAS VEGAS — A pilot died when an aircraft operated by a military contractor out of Nellis Air Force Base crashed in a nearby residential area, authorities in Las Vegas said.

Base spokesman Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry confirmed the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Monday. A Florida company, Draken US, owns the aircraft. It said in a statement that the pilot, whose name has not been released, died and no one else was on board.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was sent to the site where the Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1 crashed, the agency tweeted.

It’s unclear whether people on the ground were injured. Witnesses posted images online of a plume of smoke not far from a southern fence at the base, of city and base fire crews arriving and a helicopter circling.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Warren Whitney confirmed only that fire crews were called to the area in unincorporated county territory. He directed follow-up inquiries to Nellis.