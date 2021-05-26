NLR man arrested in double slaying

North Little Rock police arrested a North Little Rock man Tuesday and charged him in an April double homicide, according to a release from the department.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joecortland Roberson, 19, and took him into custody on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of North Little Rock residents Roderick Shelby II, 20, and Andrea Verser, 23, the release from Sgt. Carmen Helton said.

Officers responded to gunfire in The Greens at the Rock Apartments at 8305 Counts Massie Road on April 26 at 10:30 p.m., the release said. Shelby and Verser were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the two were shot while exiting a vehicle at the complex, according to the release.

The release states that detectives expect more arrests in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149 or the tip line at (501) 680-8439.