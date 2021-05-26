No moratorium enacted in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- A city resident who has led the opposition to several requests to rezone property on Lee Town Road and Greer Street appeared before the City Council on May 18 requesting the city place a moratorium on all zoning requests until the city's zoning ordinance has been updated.

Barbara France of Greer Street, was joined by Julie Pond, who said she lives on East Hayes Street.

France, prior to the meeting, said she has sold her home in Pea Ridge. She said selling was not prompted by the zoning issues.

"We request not a denial or withdrawal but a pause or hold on a decision for ordinances 714 and 715 and request a moratorium on zoning until the confusion brought to light at the Planning Commission meeting can be clarified and become legally binding," France read from a prepared statement.

France stated: "The safety and welfare of Pea Ridge citizens are in jeopardy where concentrated land use threatens to overburden city resources such as Police, Fire, and first responders' responsibilities and response times, the pressure on water and sewer resources as being seen on Ryan Road with sewer leakage in the area. Overburdening the city liaison leaves room for overlooking building specifications, and zoning updates with the county, that would otherwise be enforced for the safety of new homeowners or renters in the Pea Ridge community."

Furthermore, the prepared statement stated: "If the City Council sees no reason to entertain the above requests, as last resort regarding the Greer Street, Lee Town Road project, we request a resolution tonight requesting an effort to place Ordinance 714 and 715 before the voters in a special election, as the City is requesting a special election for the other items on the agenda and since R2 Single Family Designation does not exist in the municipal code."

Pond presented maps showing zoning areas. She said city officials should "stop and do your municipal code to match the comprehensive plan, get it done, so you can update these, without being on an old code system... we would really appreciate that."

"It's awful hard to put a stop to rezones for next 90 days ... when we have so much coming through planning right now," said Council member Cody Keene.

"I've done a little research, reached out to Planning Commission... the Planning Commission has went to great lengths to put together a zoning map to present to the city and it's all but 100% complete. I hate to think of covid prevented it coming to council, but that's the reality," said Council member Merrill White.

"Doing a moratorium at this stage isn't valuable for anybody's time," White said. "Planning Commission's already got it going. We just need to have faith and trust and let them do their job, and it'll come through the process like it's supposed to do.

"It's a moot point to do a moratorium because we're already moving forward," White concluded.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said the updated zoning plans that are being reviewed by representatives with Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission and will probably be presented to the city in July.

"A request for a moratorium would need to come from the Planning Commission," Crabtree said. "If they feel a need for something that drastic would have to come from them.

"We have a lot of talent; we have a lot of people who have served on that board for a number of years. They understand what's going on and they have the ability to make those decisions from their experience," Crabtree said.

Crabtree said no action needed to be taken on the request.