Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Brandon Hile, 40, of 306 Leatherman Road in Ponca City, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Hile was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Ryan Atkinson, 19, of 150052 Union Star Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Charles Adams, 25, of 908 N. Vandeventer Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Adams was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Springdale

• Johnny Rickert, 57, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Rickert was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.