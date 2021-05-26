Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Anderson out several weeks

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) will be sidelined for several weeks with a partial shoulder dislocation and was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Surgery is a possibility, Marlins General Manager Kim Ng said. The Marlins reinstated Isan Diaz from the injured list. In Anderson's absence, Diaz and Jon Berti are expected to share time at third. Anderson is batting .250 with 3 home runs and 11 RBI.

Harper goes on IL

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm. The move was made before Tuesday's game in Miami. The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list. Harper is hitless in his past 16 at-bats, which has dropped his OPS to .884. He sat out games Sunday and Monday, and Manager Joe Girardi had said he was being given a break because of his slump. Girardi didn't elaborate on Harper's condition when he met with the media on Sunday. Harper has 7 homers, 13 RBI and a .274 average in 38 games.

Bader placed on injured list

The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right rib injury. Bader got hurt when he made a diving attempt on Nick Madrigal's bloop double in the third inning of Monday night's 5-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Manager Mike Shildt said a CAT scan revealed a hairline fracture. St. Louis also recalled first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski from Class AAA Memphis. Nogowski is 1 for 14 in 15 games with the Cardinals this year.

HOCKEY

Toronto blanks Montreal

Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, Alex Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist and William Nylander and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto, which can wrap up the best-of-seven series at home Thursday in Game 5. Alexander Kerfoot had three assists. Carey Price stopped 24 shots for Montreal. The Canadiens have scored just four times in 12 periods against Campbell in the first playoff series between the teams since 1979. The Leafs, who won consecutive postseason games in Montreal for the first time since the 1967 Stanley Cup final on the heels of Monday's 2-1 victory, haven't advanced to the second round since 2004. Toronto is 11-1 all-time when leading a series 3-1 -- a situation the Maple Leafs haven't found themselves in since 1987.

FOOTBALL

Hall to open exhibits

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is going to open all its exhibits on Friday, including several exhibits and areas that had remained offline since the covid-19 pandemic closed the Hall for nearly three months last year. The Hall of Fame made the announcement on Tuesday. Among the attractions returning are the "Madden" Xbox gaming systems, the "Sounds of the NFL" theater and "Magic Memories" photo booth. Seating in the "A Game For Life" theater and the "Super Bowl Theater," which recently was updated with the 2020 season highlights and Tampa Bay's victory in the Super Bowl, will return to full capacity. The Hall of Fame Cafe will reopen June 7.

Cowboys LB switches to No. 9

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will be starting the 2021 season with a new number, but not an unfamiliar one. Smith is switching jersey numbers from 54 to 9, which was previously worn by quarterback Tony Romo, who retired after 2016 season as the team's all-time leading passer. Smith has reached out to Romo to let him know of his plans and get his blessing but he has yet to speak to him. Smith said the No. 9 is significant to him as he has worn it dating back to youth football, and wore it in high school and at college at Notre Dame. Smith is taking advantage of a new NFL rule that does away with position-specific numbers.

GOLF

Ole Miss advances to final

Andrea Lignell played 40 holes to win two matches Tuesday, and Ole Miss made its debut in the NCAA Women's Championship by advancing to the title match against Oklahoma State. Both teams are seeking their first NCAA title in women's golf. Oklahoma State, whose men's program has 11 national titles, reached the final for the first time since the NCAA moved to match play in 2015. The Cowgirls won nine of the 10 matches they played at Grayhawk Golf Club in wins over Auburn and Duke. The surprise was Arizona, which knocked out top-seeded Stanford in the morning quarterfinals. The Cardinal earned the top seed with a 13-shot victory in stroke play, with Rachel Heck winning the individual title. Gile Bite Starkute delivered the decisive blow for Arizona by making a 30-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the 19th hole to send Arizona into the semifinals. Starkute couldn't repeat her heroics in the afternoon against Lignell and Ole Miss.

LPGA hires new commissioner

The LPGA Tour chose Princeton Athletic Director Mollie Marcoux Samaan as its commissioner Tuesday, the second woman to lead the tour since its formation in 1950. Samaan succeeds Mike Whan, who announced in January he was resigning and then took over as CEO of the U.S. Golf Association. She inherits a tour that made it through the covid-19 pandemic and emerged with a 34-event schedule with record prize money approaching $80 million. The LPGA said she would spend the coming months transitioning from Princeton to the LPGA. The first woman to lead the LPGA was Carolyn Bivens, hired in 2005 with a bullish marketing plan to promote the players. But she alienated sponsors and media at a time when the tour was struggling to get through the recession. She was ousted in 2009 when the LPGA's schedule had 24 tournaments, 10 of them held outside the U.S. Samaan is the ninth commissioner of the LPGA Tour.

BASKETBALL

Porzingis fined $50,000

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 on Tuesday for violating the NBA's covid-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses. The league said Porzingis attended a club Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series. The violation by Porzingis didn't create risks related to the spread of the virus and a quarantine wasn't necessary, the NBA said. The rule bars players from entering nightclubs regardless of their vaccination status.

Randle wins Most Improved

Julius Randle was voted the NBA's Most Improved Player on Tuesday after leading the New York Knicks to the playoffs during his best season. Randle was a runaway winner after earning his first All-Star berth in his seventh NBA season, receiving 98 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Randle averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists, ranking in the NBA's top 20 in all three categories, while playing an NBA-high 37.6 minutes. Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic (who also did it this season) are the only other players to have a 24-10-6 season. Beyond his stats, Randle was a leader on a Knicks team that had missed the playoffs the last seven years and wasn't expected to make them this season. Instead, they went 41-31 and earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Randle earned 493 points in the voting to finish well ahead of Detroit's Jerami Grant, who earned the other two first-place votes and had 140 points. Michael Porter Jr. of Denver was third with 138 points.