100 years ago

May 26, 1921

• Arkansas Travelers in force, and business men and merchants of Arkansas in flocks will be in full charge of Little Rock today and will be entertained with airplane rides, baseball, airplane daredeviltry, peanuts, popcorn, a parade and a minstrel, soda pop and free eats. President Whitney Herb says that otherwise things will be quiet and that the visitors will have to amuse themselves. The occasion, officially, is the annual meeting of the Arkansas Travelers, but in reality it is the Travelers' first annual carnival, a celebration through which it is planned to bring to Little Rock each year thousands of business men and merchants from all corners of the state.

50 years ago

May 26, 1971

• The United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis will hear oral arguments June 18 in an appeal by the Watson Chapel School Board from federal Judge Oren Harris' desegregation order of November 17. Two related contempt cases will be argued at the same time. The Board contends in the appeal that it should be allowed to return to the freedom of choice system that it used before it reluctantly complied with Judge Harris' order to unitize the school system.

25 years ago

May 26, 1996

• Attorney General Winston Bryant and state Sen. Lu Hardin of Russellville claim they are ready to talk about the issues. They have 16 days to do just that. During that period, the two candidates will traverse the state to try to convince Democratic primary voters that they deserve to be the party's nominee in the race to replace retiring Sen. David Pryor, D-Ark. "In a runoff, it is appropriate to compare the records of the candidates and sharpen the differences," said Bryant, 57, who has served continuously in statewide office since 1981.

10 years ago

May 26, 2011

• Predicted rainfall this week should not have a significant effect on already-flooded portions of southeastern Arkansas, officials with the National Weather Service at North Little Rock said Wednesday. In Prairie County, where the communities of Biscoe, Des Arc and DeValls Bluff saw hundreds of homes flooded, things are finally drying out, county officials said. Residents there are beginning to clean up with the help of volunteers from area churches. Water from the White River has receded from most homes, and further flooding isn't expected.