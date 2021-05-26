Arkansas police arrest man in Memphis officer shooting

A Marietta, Ga., man fled and hid from police after shooting an officer in Memphis, and he was arrested in St. Francis County, according to authorities.

Cody Dimmett, 28, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. by Arkansas State Police with assistance from several agencies, an Arkansas State Police news release said.

According to a Southaven, Miss., Police Department post on Facebook, a police officer with its agency while working on an FBI Safe Streets Task Force was shot by Dimmett along Rivergate Drive in Memphis at 12:30 p.m.

The officer has been treated and released, the statement said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper spotted the vehicle Dimmett fled the scene in at 1:30 p.m. and chased him until Dimmett abandoned the vehicle off St. Francis County Road 255, according to the Arkansas release.

Dimmett was located near where he abandoned the vehicle several hours later, the release said.