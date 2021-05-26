Police investigating after body is found

TEXARKANA -- Police have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found inside a County Avenue apartment.

The victim has been identified as Earnest Jackson, 40, of Chicago, Texarkana Police Department spokesman Sgt. Kelly Pilgreen said.

"The detective's investigation has led them to work the incident as a homicide. Detectives are currently following up on leads," Pilgreen said.

The cause of death has not been determined, Pilgreen said. The body will be sent to Little Rock for autopsy.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call from the Fox Creek Apartments at 4303 County Avenue. The apartment manager told the dispatcher that a resident, a man in his 40s, had not been seen or heard from for about a week. The manager asked police to check on the man.

Officers arrived at the complex and found a man dead inside an apartment. Detectives and crime-scene investigators have processed the scene. Jackson's family has been notified, Pilgreen said.

No other information was immediately available.