Police: Little Rock woman killed while riding motorcycle

A Little Rock woman was killed Sunday morning, after a vehicle struck her motorcycle, police said.

Pamela Hicks, 39, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson west on Wright Avenue around 4:29 a.m. at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary report from Little Rock police.

A 2004 GMC Yukon was entering the road from South Schiller Street, when it struck the bike, the report states.

Hicks was brought to UAMS Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

Police describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 233 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Department of Public Transportation.