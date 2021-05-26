Rogers City Council repeals mask mandate

ROGERS -- The city's mask mandate will end at 3:34 p.m. Thursday when the last bell rings signaling the end of the school year.

The City Council voted Tuesday to rescind the ordinance concerning its mask mandate.

Mayor Greg Hines said his goals were to finish the school year and give the vast majority of residents an opportunity to get a covid-19 vaccine. He said individuals 12 and older can get the vaccine and there is plenty of vaccine available.

Hines said it's time for the government to step back with the public health mandate for masking in the city. He told the council the last report he saw showed only 34% of Benton County residents had received a covid-19 vaccination.

"We need to do a better job," he said.

Bonnie Bridges, a staff attorney for Rogers, said the mask ordinance will end and officially be repealed Thursday when the last school bell rings.

City Council member Marge Wolf said she is proud the city stayed with the mask ordinance and she likes that it's ending when school ends.

The city adopted its mandate in July, saying police would help businesses that wanted to require masks inside. People could either put a mask on or leave.

The council approved a resolution encouraging residents to follow Arkansas Department of Health guidelines related to the covid-19 pandemic. The city supports residents who choose to continue wearing a mask or socially distance in order to protect themselves or others, according to the resolution.

Hines said the resolution encourages residents that it's a good idea to continue to follow public health guidelines.

The city will start next week holding meetings in person, but is planning to obtain audio-visual equipment to hold hybrid meetings where residents can watch the meetings and even participate remotely.

The council approved a contract with All A-V Services for $75,686 to provide audio-visual equipment in the council chambers, community room and committee rooms, which will still allow residents to watch and participate online in meetings.

Hines said he intends the $75,686 will come from the city's Recovery Act money.

The council also approved a grant agreement with the Beaver Watershed Alliance to receive up to $206,000, which will be used to replace gravel parking areas at Lake Atalanta with paved spots.